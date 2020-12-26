VOA News on Iran

Ten Climbers Killed in Iran After Snowfall; Ship Crew Missing After Storms

By Reuters
December 26, 2020 05:33 PM
A screen grab from footage broadcast on Iranian state tv Irib on December 26, 2020 shows a rescue operation after eight…
A screen grab from footage broadcast on Iranian state TV IRIB on Dec. 26, 2020, shows a search-and-rescue operation being conducted after a number of climbers were found dead because of avalanches north of Tehran. Several climbers remained missing.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - At least 10 climbers have died and several more are missing in mountains north of Iran's capital, Tehran, after heavy snowfall, state media reported Saturday, and the seven crew members of a ship are also missing after storms in the Persian Gulf.

Heavy snow and winds in several parts of Iran in the past few days have closed many roads and disrupted transport.

Several climbers remain unaccounted for since Friday when two deaths were reported, while the number reported as missing has increased as concerned families contact authorities, state television said.

Nine people were killed in the mountains and one died in a hospital after being rescued, Mehdi Valipour, head of emergency operations at Iran’s Red Crescent, was quoted as saying by state broadcaster IRIB.

At least seven climbers were still unaccounted for on three popular trails, Valipour said earlier.

Tehran lies at the foot of the Alborz mountain range, which has several ski resorts.

Separately, Iranian maritime authorities were searching for the seven crew members of an Iranian transport vessel that capsized in rough Gulf waters on Friday, the semiofficial ISNA news agency reported.

"We are trying to find the missing by mobilizing all our facilities and forces, and informing passing vessels and the naval search and rescue centers of Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan," Esmail Makkizadeh, deputy head of Iran's regional maritime body, was quoted as saying by ISNA. 

Reuters logo
By
Reuters
VOA News on Iran

Ten Climbers Killed in Iran After Snowfall; Ship Crew Missing After Storms

A screen grab from footage broadcast on Iranian state tv Irib on December 26, 2020 shows a rescue operation after eight…
Middle East

2 Climbers Killed, 2 Injured in Iran During Heavy Snowfall 

EDITORS' NOTE: Reuters and other foreign media are subject to Iranian restrictions on leaving the office to report, film or…
VOA News on Iran

Trump Warns Iran Over Rocket Attacks on Embassy in Iraq 

(FILES) This file photo taken on January 3, 2020 shows a general view of the US embassy across the Tigris river in Iraq's…
VOA News on Iran

Iran Punishes Family of Slain 2019 Protester Again, Hands Uncle 5-Year Suspended Sentence

Undated image of Iranian activist Mehrdad Bakhtiari, whose nephew Pouya Bakhtiari was killed by Iranian security forces while participating in nationwide anti-government protests in November 2019. (VOA Persian)
Europe

Iran Nuclear Deal Parties Ready to Address Potential US Return

FILE - Participants of the Iran nuclear talks that culminated in the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are pictured during a meeting at the United Nations building in Vienna, Austria, July 14, 2015.