Thousands March in Baghdad to Mourn Death of Iran's Top Military General

By Associated Press
Updated January 04, 2020 01:25 PM
Mourners surround a car carrying the coffins of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, killed in a U.S. airstrike, during their funeral procession in a Shiite pilgrimage district of Baghdad.

BAGHDAD - Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Baghdad Saturday to mourn the deaths of Iran's military chief and Iraqi military leaders, who were killed in a U.S. airstrike that has significantly increased tensions in the volatile Middle East region.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi joined marchers in a funeral procession, many of whom chanted slogans such as "Death to America" and "America is the Great Satan."

Also among the mourners were many men dressed in black military fatigues that were fiercely loyal to General Qassem Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s elite Quds Force, who was killed in a Friday airstrike at Baghdad's airport.

Protesters demonstrate over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 4, 2020.

After being transported Saturday to the Iranian province of Khuzestan, Soleimani's body will be taken Sunday to Iran's holy Shi'ite city of Mashhad and then to Tehran before he is buried Tuesday in his hometown of Kerman.

The 62-year-old general was Iran's most distinguished military commander who was the architect of Iran's growing influence in the Middle East.

The U.S. killing of Soleimani has forced Washington and its allies in the region, primarily Israel and Saudi Arabia, into uncharted territory on how to confront Iran and its proxy militia groups throughout the region.

NATO, which has been training Iraqi security forces on how to prevent the Islamic State militant group from regaining strength, has suspended its training missions in Iraq.

NATO spokesman Dylan White said in a statement Saturday "The safety of our personnel in Iraq is paramount" without specifying why the training activities were suspended.

Amid escalating tensions in the region, the Pentagon said more than 3,500 additional U.S. troops would be dispatched to Kuwait, joining some 14,000 U.S. troops already in the region.

U.S. President Donald Trump touted the killing of Soleimani late Friday, saying it was long overdue.

Speaking publicly for the first time since U.S. defense officials confirmed Soleimani was killed, Trump also warned Iran it risked more strikes if it continues to target Americans.

“We took action last night to stop a war,” Trump said at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. “However, the Iranian regime’s aggression in the region, including the use of proxy fighters to destabilize its neighbors must end and it must end now.”

Trump maintained Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of thousands of Americans, Iraqis and Iranians, saying the long-time regime general “made the death of innocent people his sick passion” while helping to run a terror network that reached across the Middle East to Europe and the Americas.

A picture by Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force, Jan. 4, 2020, shows Iraq Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, center, arriving for the funeral of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Baghdad.

Iraqi officials said another airstrike early Saturday hit a convoy of Iraq's Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary network, killing at least five people. Iraqi state media blamed the strike on the U.S., which has not confirmed the attack.

U.S. officials have yet to provide details about the attack that killed Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iranian-backed Iraqi militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.

But U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien told reporters late Friday that Soleimani’s travel plans played a role in the timing of the airstrike.

Mourners march during the funeral of Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, in Baghdad, Iraq, Jan. 4, 2020.

O’Brien said Soleimani had just come from Damascus where he was planning attacks on U.S. military personnel diplomats.

U.S. Democratic lawmakers have demanded more information about the airstrike, which was carried out without consulting Congress, and before Trump's expected impeachment trial in the Senated later this month.

Democrats question whether the attack was intended to deflect attention from the trial and whether it was legal.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, said in a statement Friday that the attack took place without congressional authorization and "without the consultation of Congress," two requirements to ensure national security.

VOA News on Iran
VOA News on Iran
VOA News on Iran
Analysts Discuss the Impact of Airstrike that Killed a Top Iranian Commander in Iraq
Iran General Steps out of Soleimani's Shadow to Lead Proxies

As Iran Looks to Hit US Interests, it May Turn to Africa

Soleimani’s Killing an Earthquake With ‘Reverberations Around the Globe’

