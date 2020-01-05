VOA News on Iran

Timeline: US - Iran Relations

By VOA News
January 05, 2020 05:11 AM

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) and Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a bilateral meeting in Vienna,…
Trump Says 52 Targets Already Lined Up if Iran Retaliates

In this photo taken on Jan. 3, 2020, President Donald Trump makes a statement on Iran at the Mar-a-Lago resport in Florida.
US Designates Iraqi Shiite Militia as Foreign Terrorist Organization 

Iraqi fighters of the Shiite militia Asaib Ahl al-Haq (The League of the Righteous) stand guard outside their headquarters on May 18, 2015 in the Iraqi mainly Shiite southern city of Basra, as Shiite militias converged on Ramadi in a bid to recapture
Protesters in US Rally Against Prospect of War With Iran 

Anti-war activist march from the White House to the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, on January 4, 2020. -…

Analysts Discuss the Impact of Airstrike that Killed a Top Iranian Commander in Iraq

