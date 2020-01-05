VOA News on Iran

Trump Says He'll Impose Sanctions on Iraq if US Forces Are Expelled

By VOA News
Updated January 05, 2020 09:20 PM
Iraq parliament in Baghdad
Members of the Iraqi parliament are seen at the parliament in Baghdad, Jan. 5, 2020. (Iraqi parliament media office/via Reuters)

U.S. President Donald Trump says the United States will not leave Iraq unless it is paid back for a U.S. air base it built there.

Trump was reacting to Sunday's Iraqi parliament resolution urging the government to expel 5,200 American troops.

Trump told reporters on Air Force One Sunday night that the U.S. has an "extraordinarily expensive" air base in Iraq that cost billions of dollars.

Iraq’s Parliament to US Military: 'Get Out' video player.
Embed
Link
Iraq’s Parliament to US Military: 'Get Out'

"We're not leaving unless they pay us back for it," he said, threatening sanctions "like they've never seen before" if the U.S. is not able to leave Iraq on a "very friendly basis."

The United States uses 12 different military facilities across Iraq. Trump did not specify which base he was talking about.

The Iraqi parliament demand for U.S. forces to get out was a protest against the U.S. drone attack at the Baghdad airport that Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani.

The Shi'ite majority in the parliament voted for the resolution calling on the caretaker government to end the bilateral agreement with the U.S.-led coalition to station troops on Iraqi soil.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo expressed doubt U.S. forces would be expelled, telling Fox News, "We are confident the Iraqi people will want the U.S. to remain."

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus says the U.S. is "disappointed" by the Iraqi decision and is waiting for clarification of the legality of the move. She said the U.S. urges Iraq to change its mind.

"We believe it is in the shared interests of the United States and Iraq to continue fighting ISIS together. This administration remains committed to a sovereign, stable, and prosperous Iraq," she said.

The U.S. and Iraq agreed to the reintroduction of American troops in Iraq four years ago to help fight against Islamic State terrorists. That came after all U.S. troops had been withdrawn from the 2003 U.S. invasion force that eventually toppled Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Iraqi parliamentary resolutions are nonbinding. But caretaker Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mehdi had earlier urged parliament to take urgent measures and end the presence of foreign troops as soon as possible.

The prime minister called on lawmakers to act because of what he said were breaches of the troop agreement after the U.S. attacked a militia base in Qiam, which killed 25 Shi'ite militiamen, and the drone strike on  Soleimani's car as he left the Baghdad airport.

But he said any decision on U.S. troops must make sure that Iraq's national interests and security are not damaged.

Riyad Muhammad Ali Al Masoudi, member of the Iraqi parliament, told VOA's Kurdish service, "We do not want to create a political or security void in this regard. What do we really want, is to preserve the Iraqi sovereignty and political future of the country. We hope this agreement will serve in the interests of Iraq, and will not be used against Iraq."

Meanwhile Lebanon's pro-Iranian Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah delivered a fiery speech to his supporters in Beirut urging the Iraqi parliament "to expel the U.S. from their country," and insisted that "the crime of killing (Qassem Soleimani) must be avenged."

Patsy Widakuswara, Kenneth Schwartz, Ed Yeranian, VOA Kurdish service contributed to this report.

Related Stories

Iraqi fighters of the Shiite militia Asaib Ahl al-Haq (The League of the Righteous) stand guard outside their headquarters on May 18, 2015 in the Iraqi mainly Shiite southern city of Basra, as Shiite militias converged on Ramadi in a bid to recapture
VOA News on Iran
US Designates Iraqi Shiite Militia as Foreign Terrorist Organization 
State Department statement says it was also sanctioning two leaders of Asaib Ahl Al-Haq
A US Air Force fuel controller fills a KC-10 Extender that provides mid-air refueling support to Operation Inherent Resolve…
Europe
Germany: US, Allies Suspend Training of Iraqi Forces
Suspension occurs because of increased threat allies face after US airstrike that killed top Iranian general, German military says
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 01/03/2020 - 21:02
A Coast Guard boat patrols Mar-a-Largo near President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Largo club in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, Dec. 26,…
VOA News on Iran
From Resort Amid Palm Trees, Trump Settled on Iran Strike
As Trump addressed the nation Friday for the first time after Soleimani's killing, he declared that the Iranian general's 'reign of terror was over'
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 01/05/2020 - 06:41
Paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division prepare equipment and load aircraft bound for the U.S…
VOA News on Iran
US, Iran Trade Threats Following Iran General's Killing
President Trump threatens to attack 52 Iranian sites if Iran takes retaliates for Revolutionary Guard general's death
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 01/05/2020 - 05:50
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News
VOA News on Iran

Huge Crowd in Tehran Mourns Iranian General Soleimani

Mourners attend a funeral ceremony for Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his comrades, who were killed in Iraq in a U.S. drone…
VOA News on Iran

Trump Threatens to Strike Iranian Cultural Sites

President Donald Trump speaks during an "Evangelicals for Trump Coalition Launch" at King Jesus International Ministry
VOA News on Iran

Pakistan Stress Neutrality, Big Rally Protests Killing of Soleimani

Pakistani Shiite Muslims participate in a rally to condemn the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani by…
VOA News on Iran

Trump Threatens Iranian Cultural Sites

Coffins of Gen. Qassem Soleimani and others who were killed in Iraq by a U.S. drone strike, are carried on a truck surrounded by mourners during a funeral procession, in the city of Mashhad, Iran, Jan. 5, 2020.
VOA News on Iran

A Region on Edge: Mideast Officials Scramble to Anticipate Iranian Retaliation

Iranians burn an Israeli and a U.S. flag during an anti-U.S. protest in the capital Tehran, Jan. 4, 2020, over the killings of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.