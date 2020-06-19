VOA News on Iran

UN Calls on Iran for Access to Suspected Nuclear Sites

By VOA News
Updated June 19, 2020 04:32 PM
FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria…
FILE - An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 9, 2019.

The United Nations nuclear agency said it passed a resolution Friday urging Iran to allow inspectors access to two sites where undeclared nuclear material was believed to have been used or stored.

The resolution was adopted at an International Atomic Energy Agency meeting at the United Nations. 

Iran has not allowed access to the sites for months, leading to heightened diplomatic tensions.

Britain, France and Germany proposed the resolution, which is supported by the U.S.

U.S. State Department Secretary Mike Pompeo said in a statement Friday, “Iran’s denial of access to IAEA inspectors and refusal to cooperate with the IAEA’s investigation is deeply troubling and raises serious questions about what Iran is trying to hide.” 

U.S. Special Representative for Iran, Brian Hook, said during a call with reporters Friday, “If Iran really has nothing to hide,” as it claims, “then it should have no problem granting full access to IAEA inspectors.”

The IAEA resolution “calls on Iran to fully cooperate with the agency and satisfy the agency's requests without any further delay, including by providing prompt access to the locations specified by the agency.”

The resolution, which Russia and China opposed, puts more pressure on Tehran to stop blocking access to the sites.   

Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s ambassador to international organizations in Vienna, tweeted that the resolution is “counterproductive.” 

Iran’s Foreign Ministry also criticized the resolution, saying the country has cooperated with the IAEA. Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement Friday the resolution is a “completely unconstructive and disappointing step.”

Iran maintains the IAEA has no legal authority to inspect the sites, where activities are believed to have taken place earlier this century, before Iran agreed to the 2015 nuclear pact with global powers.

The U.S. withdrew from the deal in 2018. The other signatories, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia, have since tried to preserve the agreement.

 

VOA logo
By
VOA News
VOA News on Iran

UN Calls on Iran for Access to Suspected Nuclear Sites

FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria…
Extremism Watch

'Filled With Fear': An Afghan Account of Traveling to Iran 

FILE - Afghans return to Afghanistan at the Islam Qala border with Iran, in the western Herat Province, Feb. 20, 2019.
VOA News on Iran

Iranian Christian Activist Hailed by Trump Says Iran Detaining 15 Other Christians

Mary Mohammadi
Middle East

Turkey Renews Opposition to US Sanctions on Iran

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, and Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, speak to the media after…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Months Into Virus, Biggest One-Day Case Spike Worries Iran

In this Tuesday, June 16, 2020, photo, medics tend to a COVID-19 patient at the Shohadaye Tajrish Hospital in Tehran, Iran…