VOA News on Iran

US Increases ‘Maximum Pressure’ on Iran

By Jeff Seldin
March 26, 2020 04:06 PM
In this Sept. 22, 2011 photo, members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard march in front of the mausoleum of the late Iranian…
FILE - Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps march in an armed forces parade just outside Tehran, Iran, Sept.22, 2011. The Quds Force sits atop the vast military and industrial network of the IRGC.

The United States is turning up its "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran, slapping fresh sanctions on 20 companies and individuals for bolstering Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and elsewhere.

The U.S. Treasury Department unveiled the latest round of sanctions Thursday, accusing the companies and individuals of acting as part of a front for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force.

Officials said the network has helped transfer “lethal aid” to two Iranian-backed militias in Iraq, Kataib Hezbollah and Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, while also smuggling weapons to Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The companies and individuals also are alleged to have engaged in money laundering, illicit oil sales to Syria and a widespread intimidation campaign designed to bully Iraqi politicians into supporting policies favorable to Iran.

“Iran employs a web of front companies to fund terrorist groups across the region, siphoning resources away from the Iranian people and prioritizing terrorist proxies over the basic needs of its people,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

The sanctions come as Iran is struggling to contain the coronavirus pandemic, reporting at least 29,000 cases and more than 2,200 deaths.

But even while bracing for a second wave of the outbreak, Iranian officials have repeatedly blamed U.S. sanctions for making it worse.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif again decried U.S. actions against Tehran on Thursday, telling nations it was a “moral imperative to stop observing the bully's sanctions."

U.S. officials, however, have pushed back, accusing Iran of repeatedly rejecting medical and humanitarian aid while at the same time helping to spread the coronavirus to its neighbors.

Mnuchin on Thursday promised the new sanctions would not interfere with efforts to help the Iranian people.

“The United States maintains broad exceptions and authorizations for humanitarian aid, including agriculture commodities, food, medicine and medical devices, to help the people of Iran combat the coronavirus,” he said.

The Iran-linked companies targeted in the latest Treasury Department designations include the Reconstruction Organization of the Holy Shrines in Iraq — which claims to be a religious organization based in both Iran and Iraq — and the Iraq-based al-Khamael Maritime Services.

The U.S. also sanctioned Sayyed Yaser Musavir, an IRGC-Quds Force official who has been coordinating efforts with Iranian-backed militias in Iraq since 2014, and Shaykh Adnan al-Hamidawi, a Kataib Hezbollah special operations commander allegedly involved in attacks against U.S. and coalition forces as well as in a scheme to intimidate Iraqi politicians.

A statement from the U.S. State Department on Thursday further said that some of the sanctioned companies and individuals were involved in efforts to keep Iraq dependent on Iranian energy supplies.

Related Stories

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, Sept. 24, 2019.
Europe
Erdogan Defies Trump Over Iran Sanctions
Erdogan declares Turkey will not comply with US sanctions, escalating tensions with Washington
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Fri, 09/27/2019 - 16:41
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrives for a meeting with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres at United Nations headquarters Thursday, July 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
East Asia Pacific
China Calls on US to 'Correct' Iran Sanctions
China calls on Washington to 'correct' sanctions imposed on Chinese companies accused of helping Iran acquire materials for nuclear program
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/19/2019 - 09:48
The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, July 10, 2019.
Middle East
Trump: US Will 'Substantially' Increase Iran Sanctions    
Washington says Tehran's breach of 2015 nuclear deal is 'extortion' to win European economic aid to combat US sanctions
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 07/10/2019 - 13:01
Jeff Seldin
Written By
Jeff Seldin
National Security Correspondent
VOA News on Iran

US Increases ‘Maximum Pressure’ on Iran

In this Sept. 22, 2011 photo, members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard march in front of the mausoleum of the late Iranian…
VOA News on Iran

Iran Denies Knowledge of Missing Ex-FBI Agent After Reports He Died

FILE- An FBI poster showing a composite image of former FBI agent Robert Levinson (right) of how he would look like now after five years in captivity, and an image (center) taken from the video, released by his kidnappers, and a picture before he wa...
Coronavirus Outbreak

Iran Leader Refuses US Help, Citing Virus Conspiracy Theory

In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali…
VOA News on Iran

Virus Fuels Calls for Sanctions Relief on Iran, Venezuela

People queue in line to receive packages for precautions against COVID-19 coronavirus disease provided by the Basij, a militia loyal to Iran's Islamic republic establishment, from a booth outside Meydane Valiasr metro station in Tehran, March 15, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Iran Fears Second Wave of Coronavirus as Death Toll Rises to 2,077

Iranian men bury the journalist Abdollah Zavieh, who passed away due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Behesht Zahra cemetery in Tehran, March 24, 2020.