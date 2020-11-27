VOA News on Iran

US Sanctions Chinese, Russian Firms Over Iran Dealings

By AFP
November 27, 2020 09:02 PM
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media prior to meeting with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al…
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to the media at the State Department, Nov. 24, 2020 in Washington.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. announced economic sanctions Friday on Chinese and Russian companies that Washington said had supported the development of Iran's missile program.

The four firms, accused of "transferring sensitive technology and items to Iran's missile program," will be subject to restrictions on U.S. government aid and on their exports for two years, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

The sanctions, imposed Wednesday, were against two China-based companies, Chengdu Best New Materials and Zibo Elim Trade, as well as Russia-based Nilco Group and Joint Stock Company Elecon.

"We will continue to work to impede Iran's missile development efforts and use our sanctions authorities to spotlight the foreign suppliers, such as these entities in the PRC (China) and Russia, that provide missile-related materials and technology to Iran," Pompeo added.

President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal established three years earlier under then-President Barack Obama.

Trump has since reimposed crippling sanctions on the Islamic republic in what he calls a campaign of "maximum pressure."

The Trump administration has also since shown its determination to sanction any foreign country or company that does not comply with its Iran policies.

