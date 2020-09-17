VOA News on Iran

US Sanctions Cyber Actors Linked to Iranian Intelligence Ministry

By VOA News
September 17, 2020 01:52 PM
FILE - An Iranian checks the newly launched website of Iran's Intelligence Ministry, in Tehran, Iran, Oct. 10, 2012. A glimpse into the shadow world of Iran's main spy agency is now a click away. The Intelligence Ministry now hosts a website with add
FILE - An Iranian checks the website of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security, in Tehran, Oct. 10, 2012. Entities and individuals associated with the ministry have been sanctioned by the U.S. for allegedly engaging in a malware campaign.

The U.S. has sanctioned entities and individuals associated with Iran's intelligence and security ministry for allegedly engaging in a malware campaign targeting Iranian dissidents, other individuals and companies, the U.S Treasury Department said Thursday. 

The sanctions were imposed on the Iranian cyber threat group Advanced Persistent Threat 39, a front company and 45 people. 

The Treasury Department said in a statement that the Iranian government hid behind the front company, Rana Intelligence Computing Company, when it allegedly engaged in a "years-long malware campaign that targeted Iranian dissidents, journalists, and international companies in the travel sector." 

FILE - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 1, 2020.

"The Iranian regime uses its Intelligence Ministry as a tool to target innocent civilians and companies, and advance its destabilizing agenda around the world," Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in the statement. "The United States is determined to counter offensive cyber campaigns designed to jeopardize security and inflict damage on the international travel sector." 

The U.S. agency said both companies are owned or controlled by Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security. 

The department said the sanctioned individuals were employed at Rana and helped execute cyberattacks on the computer networks of air carriers, global businesses, institutions and other targets the ministry deemed a threat. 

The agency said an FBI advisory released Thursday cited eight sets of malware the ministry used through the front company to conduct the cyberattacks. By publicizing the codes, the Treasury Department said the FBI hopes to thwart the ministry's ongoing campaign. 

The Iranian government did not respond immediately to the announcement of the sanctions. 

The sanctions were imposed one day after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed to assert a "snapback" of all prior international sanctions on Iran, effective at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on September 19, with more announcements to be made this weekend and next week as to exactly how Washington is planning to enforce the "returned U.N. sanctions." 

Britain, France and Germany, the so-called E3, said in August that they cannot support the U.S. action to restore U.N. sanctions on Iran, saying it is incompatible with efforts to support the Iran nuclear deal. 

Nike Ching contributed to this report.
 

Related Stories

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at the State Department…
Middle East
US Vows to Restore International Sanctions on Iran
Secretary of State Pompeo calls for ‘snapback,’ but British, EU support unclear
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Wed, 09/16/2020 - 07:40 PM
In this image shared widely online, tributes are displayed outside the home of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari in the city of Shiraz, after Iran executed him on September 12, 2020 for a murder confession that he said was obtained under torture.
VOA News on Iran
Iran’s Execution of Wrestler Who Said He Was Tortured Happened Without Notice to Family and Lawyers, Source Says
Source close to Navid Afkari’s family told VOA Persian that Iran gave no advance warning to wrestler’s family and lawyers that it would execute him in prison early Saturday
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Tue, 09/15/2020 - 01:27 AM
This photo released on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifuge machines in Natanz…
Middle East
IAEA: Iran Continues to Expand Stockpile of Enriched Uranium
Nuclear watchdog reports, as of Aug. 25, Tehran had stockpiled 2,105 kilograms of low-enriched uranium, up from 1,571 kilograms last reported May 20
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/04/2020 - 01:47 PM
FILE PHOTO: A man walks away from the U.S Treasury Department in Washington.
USA
US Sanctions Companies for Allegedly Supporting Iranian Petrochemical Company
Six companies headquartered in Iran, China and United Arab Emirates were sanctioned for supporting Triliance Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Treasury Department announces
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/03/2020 - 03:11 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
VOA News on Iran

US Sanctions Cyber Actors Linked to Iranian Intelligence Ministry

FILE - An Iranian checks the newly launched website of Iran's Intelligence Ministry, in Tehran, Iran, Oct. 10, 2012. A glimpse into the shadow world of Iran's main spy agency is now a click away. The Intelligence Ministry now hosts a website with add
VOA News on Iran

Iranian Kurd in Danger of Being Iran’s Next Executed Political Prisoner, Lawyer Says

Undated image of Iranian Kurdish political prisoner Heydar Ghorbani, whose death sentence in connection with the 2016 killings of IRGC officers in Iran's Kurdistan province was finalized by Iran's Supreme Court on September 5, 2020. (VOA Persian)
Middle East

US Vows to Restore International Sanctions on Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at the State Department…
VOA News on Iran

Iran’s Execution of Wrestler Who Said He Was Tortured Happened Without Notice to Family and Lawyers, Source Says

In this image shared widely online, tributes are displayed outside the home of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari in the city of Shiraz, after Iran executed him on September 12, 2020 for a murder confession that he said was obtained under torture.
Middle East

Iranian Wrestler Navid Afkari Executed Over 2018 Security Guard Killing

Navid Afkari is seen in an undated photo from his Twitter (@NavidAfkari).