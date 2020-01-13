VOA News on Iran

US Troops Clear Rubble from Iraq Base Days after Iran Strike

By Associated Press
January 13, 2020 09:47 AM
U.S. Soldiers and journalists stand near a crater caused by Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base, in Anbar, Iraq, Jan. 13, 2020.
U.S. Soldiers and journalists stand near a crater caused by Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base, in Anbar, Iraq, Jan. 13, 2020.

AIN AL-ASAD BASE, IRAQ - U.S. troops cleared rubble and debris from a military base housing American soldiers in western Iraq on Monday, days after it was struck by a barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles in a major escalation between the two longtime foes.

The Iranian attack was in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike near Baghdad airport that killed a top Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, prompting angry calls to avenge his slaying.

An Associated Press crew touring the Ain al-Asad base Monday saw large craters in the ground and damaged military trailers as well as forklifts lifting rubble and loading it onto trucks from a large area the size of a football stadium.

The air base in Iraq's western Anbar province is a sprawling complex about 180 kilometers (110 miles) west of Baghdad shared with the Iraqi military and housing about 1,500 members of the U.S. military and the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State militant group.

It was struck by Iranian missiles on Wednesday in Iran's most direct assault on America since the 1979 seizing of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran. The proxy attack raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East although both sides have since then indicated there would not be further retaliation on either side, at least in the short term.

The U.S. said no American soldiers were killed or wounded in the Iranian attack.

“There were more than 10 large missiles fired and the impact hit several areas along the airfield,”said Col. Myles Caggins, a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State forces in Iraq and Syria. He added that the explosions created large craters, knocked over concrete barriers and destroyed facilities that house dozens of soldiers.

Although no soldiers were killed, he said several were treated for concussions from the blast and are being assessed by professionals. Myles added that troops received notification the missiles were on their way thanks to early warning systems, and troops were moved out of harm's way. He described soldiers who lived through the attack as “warriors.”

The Ain al-Asad air base was first used by American forces after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled dictator Saddam Hussein, and later saw American troops stationed there amid the fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria.

President Donald Trump visited the sprawling air base in December 2018, making his first presidential visit to troops in the region. Vice President Mike Pence has also visited the base.

 

Related Stories

FILE - An Iraqi army soldier stand guard near a U.S.-made Iraqi Air Force F-16 fighter jet, at the Balad Air Base, Iraq, Feb. 13, 2018.
Middle East
4 Iraqi Troops Wounded in Attack on Air Base North of Baghdad
The attack on Balad air base, some 80 kilometers north of the capital, hosts US training personnel; official confirms there were no Americans on base at the time
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 01/12/2020 - 15:01
U.S. Army, paratroopers assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division deploy
Middle East
Iraqi PM Tells US to Decide Mechanism for Troop Withdrawal
Adel Abdul-Mahdi has told the US secretary of state to send a delegation to Iraq tasked with formulating mechanism for the withdrawal of troops from Iraq, according to a statement released Friday
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 01/10/2020 - 08:09
Mourners escort the flag-draped coffin of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias during his funeral…
Extremism Watch
More Proxy Violence Looming After Iran Revenge Attack on US Forces in Iraq, Experts Warn
Soleimani was considered Iran's most powerful figure after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Default Author Profile
By Rikar Hussein
Tue, 01/07/2020 - 23:57
This aerial photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019…
VOA News on Iran
Iran Fires Missiles at 2 Iraqi Air Bases Housing US Forces
President Trump says he will address nation Wednesday morning (VOA will stream the statement LIVE); Iran says attack meant to avenge US killing of top general Qassem Soleimani
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Tue, 01/07/2020 - 18:35
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
VOA News on Iran

US Troops Clear Rubble from Iraq Base Days after Iran Strike

U.S. Soldiers and journalists stand near a crater caused by Iranian bombing at Ain al-Asad air base, in Anbar, Iraq, Jan. 13, 2020.
Middle East

US Points to Dissent in Iran in Wake of Deadly Drone Strike

Iranian police officers take position while protesters gather in front of Amir Kabir University in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 11, 2020, to remember victims of a Ukrainian airliner shot down by an Iranian missile.
VOA News on Iran

For Decades Iranians Have Risen up, Only to be Put Down

A woman attending a candlelight vigil in memory of the victims of a Ukrainian airliner downed by Iran talks to a policeman following the gathering in front of the Amirkabir University in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 11, 2020.
VOA News on Iran

Iranian Americans Show Support for Protests at Home

One of the Iranian Americans supporting the National Council of Resistance of Iran holds a single rose at their "2020 LA…
Middle East

2020 Off to Alarming, Chaotic Start

Debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed as authorities work at the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of Tehran.