VOA News on Iran

Verified Videos Show Plane in Iran Impacted Before Downing

By Associated Press
January 10, 2020 10:36 AM

In the pitch black, pre-dawn sky on the outskirts of the Iranian capital Tehran, a tiny fast-moving light can be seen racing up through the trees, as someone films from the ground. Then there is a flash of light as it seems to collide with something in the air.

It is the ill-fated Ukrainian International airliner which had taken off Wednesday just hours after Iran had fired missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq in retaliation for the slaying of its top military man, Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Western leaders have said the plane seemed to have been unintentionally brought down by a surface-to-air missile near Tehran. Iran denies that a missile was to blame.

Videos verified by The Associated Press show the final seconds of the jet and what likely brought it down, killing all 176 people on board. 

One video seems to show the impact. Buildings can seen from ground level below the darkened sky as the tiny light arches upward, then the flash. The scene is silent, except for a dog barking nearby. Then 10 seconds later, there is a frightening boom, like loud thunder.

A second video appears to show the plane on fire and crashing. A white blaze plummets downward across the black sky, sometimes letting off sparks. Then it disappears behind trees, and a huge fireball lights up the sky as it hits the earth.

Someone off-camera says in Farsi "The plane has caught fire. Shahriar. Ferdosieh. In the name of God the compassionate, the merciful. God please help us. Call the fire department!'' The names are two suburbs of Tehran near the airport.

Another clip, filmed from inside a traveling car at distance, shows a pinpoint fiery light moving at speed. This footage then shows the plane exploding far on the horizon, illuminating the darkened sky.

As part of the verification process, the AP compared buildings in view with map locations and in the precise context of where the jet went off the radar.

Related Stories

Security officers and Red Crescent workers are seen at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after…
VOA News on Iran
Iran Invites NTSB, Boeing to Participate in Ukrainian Plane Crash Investigation
Iran has invites NTSB, Boeing to participate in the investigation of the Ukrainian aircraft that crashed near Tehran
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Fri, 01/10/2020 - 05:40
Debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed as authorities work at the scene in Shahedshahr, southwest of Tehran.
USA
Iran May Have Accidentally Shot Down Passenger Jet
President Trump joins those who have strong doubts about the Iranian government's assertion the airliner suffered mechanical failure just after takeoff
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 12:42
Relatives of the flight crew members of the Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane that crashed in Iran, mourn at…
VOA News on Iran
Iranian Investigators: Ukrainian Plane on Fire Before Crash
Cause unknown; voice and data recorders recovered, but which country will analyze them is uncertain
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 01/09/2020 - 03:55
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press
USA

US Imposes New Sanctions on Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin brief reporters about additional sanctions placed on Iran
VOA News on Iran

Verified Videos Show Plane in Iran Impacted Before Downing

Default Content Teaser
VOA News on Iran

Iran Invites NTSB, Boeing to Participate in Ukrainian Plane Crash Investigation

Security officers and Red Crescent workers are seen at the site where the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after…

Tens of Thousands of US Troops are Stationed Near Iran

Tens of Thousands of US Troops are Stationed Near Iran
Silicon Valley & Technology

US Scanning Cyberspace for Signs of Iranian Aggression

U.S. Department of Homeland Security election security workers monitor screens in the DHS National Cybersecurity and…