Middle East

Water Bankruptcy Looms for One in Four People Worldwide, Researchers Warn

By Reuters
August 7, 2019 06:03 AM
Indian residents queue with plastic containers to get drinking water from a tanker in the outskirts of Chennai, May 29, 2019. An unrelenting heat wave triggered warnings of water shortages and heatstroke in India on June 1.
Indian residents queue with plastic containers to get drinking water from a tanker in the outskirts of Chennai, May 29, 2019.

NEW YORK - A quarter of the world's people are just a few dry spells away from facing dangerous water shortages, a U.S. think tank warned on Tuesday, with India home to the bulk at risk of running dry.

Seventeen countries face "extremely high water stress" because they consume 80 percent of their available water annually, a situation worsened by more frequent dry shocks tied to climate change, the World Resources Institute (WRI) said.

"We're currently facing a global water crisis," said Betsy Otto, director of WRI's global water program.

New data in WRI's Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas showed the lion's share of the most thirsty countries are located in the largely arid Middle East and North Africa region.

Qatar is the most water-stressed country, followed by Israel and Lebanon.

India ranked 13th among "extremely high" water-stressed nations. But with a population of more than 1.3 billion, it has over three times more people than the other 16 countries combined whose agriculture, industry and municipalities depend on avoiding water "bankruptcy."

In recent weeks, India's sixth-largest city, Chennai, was the latest metropolis worldwide to warn its taps could run dry, as reservoir levels plunged.

That followed similar countdowns to water "Day Zero" in South Africa's Cape Town last year and Brazil's Sao Paulo in 2015, WRI said.

"We're likely to see more of these kinds of 'Day Zeros' in the future," said Otto.

The world's water supplies are threatened by many factors, from climate change to mismanagement in the form of water waste and pollution, Washington-based WRI said.

A high reliance on depleting groundwater supplies - difficult to measure and manage because they are buried deep - is an additional concern, Paul Reig, who leads work on the Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas, told journalists.

Nearly a third of the world's fresh water is groundwater, according to the United States Geological Survey.

"Because we don't understand (groundwater), and don't see it, we manage it very poorly," Reig said.

WRI's atlas ranked 189 countries on water stress, drought and river flood risk in collaboration with universities and research institutes in the Netherlands and Switzerland, using data from the 1960s to 2014.

Related Stories

In this July 20, 2019, photo, a homeless person burns garbage in the polluted river Cooum in Chennai in Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu.
South & Central Asia
India's Chennai Rapid Growth Threatened by Water Shortages
Dire water shortage threatens to undo progress in Chennai, India, one of the world's fastest-growing economies
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 06, 2019
Panoramic view of the community of Huamantanga
Science & Health
Ancient Peruvian Water-Harvesting System Could Lessen Modern Water Shortages
1,400-year-old Peruvian water-diverting method is example of how indigenous methods could supplement existing modern infrastructure in water-scarce countries worldwide
Default Author Profile
By Kerry Hensley
June 30, 2019
FILE - Rohingya refugees collect drinking water at the Shalbagan refugee camp in Teknaf, Bangladesh, March 5, 2019.
South & Central Asia
UNHCR: Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh Face Water Shortage
The U.N. refugee agency says water rations for tens of thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh have been cut because of a serious shortage.  The U.N. refugee agency reports that temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) and sporadic rainfall have reduced the region's water supply to a critically low level. UNHCR spokesman Andrej Mahecic says aid agencies will begin trucking in water in the next two weeks for the more than 140,000…
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
May 24, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters