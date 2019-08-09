Middle East

WFP to Resume Food Aid to Yemenis in Houthi-Controlled Area 

By Lisa Schlein
August 9, 2019 03:38 PM
A woman holds a child suffering from malnutrition while sitting on a bed at a treatment center in al-Sabeen Maternal Hospital in the Houthi rebel-held Yemeni capital, Sanaa, June 22, 2019.
FILE - A woman holds a child suffering from malnutrition while sitting on a bed at a treatment center in al-Sabeen Maternal Hospital in the Houthi rebel-held Yemeni capital, Sanaa, June 22, 2019.

GENEVA - The World Food Program said Friday that it would resume food aid next week to 850,000 Yemeni civilians in Sanaa who have not received rations for two months. 

The U.N. agency suspended its operation in Yemen on June 20 after Houthi authorities refused to introduce a biometric registration system to ensure that those in need of food would receive it. WFP accused Houthi rebels of diverting food for their own profit, a charge the group denied. 

After weeks of negotiations with Houthi authorities, WFP said it had worked out technical details of an agreement, which provides assurances that the right food goes to the right people at the right time. 
 
WFP spokesman Herve Verhoosel told VOA his agency had written guarantees from the Houthis that hundreds of thousands of hungry people in Sanaa would receive the lifesaving food they desperately need. 
 
"We have every reason to believe that the Houthis are there for the good of their people and will, of course, help us to implement that agreement,” Verhoosel said. “Obviously, we will review the situation if we see that it is not the case. The people in Sanaa that we are talking about will start receiving food even before we start the registration process." 

Digital smart cards
 
Verhoosel said biometric registration would begin next week for the 9 million WFP beneficiaries in areas of Yemen controlled by the Sanaa-based Houthi authorities. He said the Yemeni civilians would receive digital smart cards that will verify their identity. He said this system would ensure that vulnerable families will receive the food they need by means of rations, vouchers or cash. 
 
Verhoosel said the agreement granted WFP staff and partners unimpeded access to all areas where they work. He said that once the registration was complete, the U.N. agency would be able to introduce cash transfers to local people. This will allow them to buy food from local shops. 
 
The United Nations says the Yemen conflict has produced the world's worst humanitarian crisis. It says 80 percent of Yemen's population, or more than 24 million people, need assistance.    
 
WFP has been scaling up its operations for three months. It says its objective is to provide food aid to 12 million people every month. To reach this goal, it said, it urgently needs $746 million to fund operations through 2019. 

Related Stories

A girl carries food aid she received from the local charity, Mona Relief, ahead of the holy month of Ramadan on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen May 5, 2019.
Middle East
Yemen's Famine: Not Enough Food - and Plenty of Blame to Go Around
World Food Program shipments were held up due to standoff between the agency and Houthi authorities
Default Author Profile
By Gabrielle Resnick
August 09, 2019
Fighters from a militia known as the Security Belt, that is funded and armed by the United Arab Emirates, head to the frontline in an area called Moreys, in Yemen's Dhale province, Aug. 5, 2019.
Middle East
Militiamen Dig in at a Front Line of Yemen’s Deadlocked War
Yemen’s civil war has been deadlocked for months, with neither side making major gains
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 08, 2019
A displaced child who fled the fighting sits at a makeshift camp in the district of Abs, in Yemen's northwestern Hajjah province, June 10, 2019.
Middle East
Yemen’s Civilians Suffer as Myriad of Armed Groups Intensify Attacks
Dozens of armed groups, including those affiliated with al-Qaida and Islamic State militants, reportedly are escalating attacks in Yemen
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
August 07, 2019
Houthi rebels fighters chant slogans following a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters in Sana’a, Yemen, Aug. 1, 2019.
Middle East
Aid Groups: Yemen Airport Closure 'Death Sentence' for Thousands
Aid groups slam Saudi-led coalition's closure of airport in Yemeni capital, call it 'death sentence' for sick civilians
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
August 06, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Lisa Schlein