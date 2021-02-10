Who Is Saudi Human Rights Activist Loujain Al-hathloul?

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Prominent Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, has been released from a Saudi Arabian prison, her family said Wednesday. Here are some details about al-Hathloul, who had been detained since 2018.

Activism

Hathloul rose to prominence in 2013 when she began publicly campaigning for women's right to drive in Saudi Arabia. She was arrested for the first time in 2014 while attempting to drive across the border from the United Arab Emirates - where she had a valid driver's license - to Saudi Arabia. She spent 73 days in a women's detention facility, an experience she later said helped shape her campaigning against the kingdom's male guardianship system.



In 2016, a year after she became one of the first women to stand for municipal election in Saudi Arabia, she was among 14,000 signatories on a petition to King Salman calling for an end to the guardianship system.



In 2018, she attended a public meeting in Geneva to brief the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) on women's rights in Saudi Arabia.

Detention and trial