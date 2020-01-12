Middle East

World Leaders Travel to Oman to Meet Its Newly Named Sultan

By Associated Press
January 12, 2020 08:09 AM
In this photo made available by Oman News Agency, new Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, right, receives Britain's Prince of Wales, before attending the late Sultan Qaboos official mourning ceremony, in Muscat, Jan. 12, 2020.
In this photo made available by Oman News Agency, new Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, right, receives Britain's Prince Charles, before attending the late Sultan Qaboos official mourning ceremony, in Muscat, Jan. 12, 2020.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - World leaders traveled Sunday to Oman to meet the country's new sultan, named just a day earlier after the death of the nation's longtime ruler Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles were among those who arrived in Muscat to meet Oman's new ruler, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

Other leaders included Kuwait's ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, as well as Qatar's ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the president of Yemen's internationally recognized government, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, also visited.

Sultan Haitham was Oman's culture minister before being named as the successor to Sultan Qaboos, the Middle East's longest-ruling monarch whose death was announced Saturday. He died at the age of 79 after years of an undisclosed illness.

Sultan Haitham, 66, has pledged to follow Sultan Qaboos' example of promoting peace and dialogue in the Mideast. Oman has served as an interlocutor between Iran and the U.S., which are facing a level of unprecedented tensions. Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif traveled to Muscat on Sunday as well to meet Sultan Haitham.

Oman sits on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.

 

