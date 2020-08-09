Middle East

World Powers Pledge Nearly $300 Million in Lebanon Aid in Wake of Beirut Blast

By VOA News
Updated August 09, 2020 09:05 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a donor teleconference with other world leaders concerning the situation in Lebanon…
French President Emmanuel Macron participates in a donor teleconference with other world leaders concerning the situation in Lebanon following Tuesday's devastating blast in Beirut, in Fort de Bregancon in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France, Aug. 9, 2020.

World leaders pledged Sunday nearly $300 million (253 million euros) to Lebanon to help it recover from last week’s massive explosion in Beirut.
 
More than 30 leaders, meeting by teleconference at the behest of French President Emmanuel Macron, said the "assistance should be timely, sufficient and consistent with the needs of the Lebanese people ... and directly delivered to the Lebanese population, with utmost efficiency and transparency.”
 
The money would not be tied to political or institutional reform, Macron's office said. However, pledges were also made for longer-term support that would depend on changes brought in by the authorities, the Elysee Palace said.

The world powers insisted on transparency in how the aid is spent, wary of sending assistance to a government that many Lebanese view as corrupt and also voicing concern about the influence of Iran through the Shi'ite group Hezbollah.

Macron, who visited Beirut on Thursday, said at the opening of the video link that participating nations needed to put aside their differences to support the Lebanese people and that aid should be coordinated by the United Nations.
 
"Our role is to be by their side," Macron said from his summer retreat on the French Riviera.
 
The world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, called for an impartial, credible and independent inquiry into the blast that killed at least 158 people and injured about 6,000 others. Some angry Lebanese have called for a revolt to overthrow their political leaders.

Firefighters spray water at a fire after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2020.
Massive Explosion Rocks Beirut
Blast rippled through several parts of city and causing widespread damage and injuries

The White House said Trump “called for calm in Lebanon and acknowledged the legitimate calls of peaceful protesters for transparency, reform and accountability.”
 
Aside from the pledge of new assistance, the U.S, at Trump’s direction, has delivered emergency aid to Lebanon, starting with food, water, and medical supplies. Initially it has pledged more than $17 million in disaster aid for the country.
 
The massive explosion wiped out entire neighborhoods, leaving 250,000 people homeless, destroying businesses and critical grain supplies.
 
The rebuilding of Beirut could cost billions of dollars. Economists have forecast the damage could erase up to 25% of the country's economic output.
 
The explosion was blamed on a huge store of ammonium nitrate, But Lebanese protesters held the country’s political elite accountable, with demonstrations erupting both Saturday and Sunday.
 
Lebanese security forces fired tear gas Saturday at thousands of demonstrators who gathered in Beirut’s main square to protest the government’s management of the explosion.

Protesters run away from a tear gas canister during clashes with police after this week's deadly explosion at Beirut port which devastated large parts of the capital in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 8, 2020.

At the beginning of a planned protest, a small group of men started throwing stones at security forces as they tried to jump over barriers blocking entry to the parliament building. Police responded by firing tear gas at the protesters.

A police spokesman said an officer was killed during scuffles. A police officer at the scene said that the officer died after falling down an elevator shaft when he was chased by protesters into a building in the area.

The demonstrators also stormed the foreign ministry building while others in Martyrs Square set up symbolic nooses for politicians and chanted, “The people want the fall of the regime.”

The protesters later set fire to a truck that was reinforcing barriers on a street leading to the parliament building.

The Lebanese Red Cross said more than a dozen protesters were hospitalized and scores of others received medical treatment on the scene.

The protest, the first significant demonstration since the explosion, occurred amid mounting anger at Lebanon’s political leadership.

The country’s leaders have been accused of widespread corruption and incompetence that contributed to Tuesday’s devastating explosion.

Prime Minister Hassan Diab said Friday he will draft legislation calling for early elections and is willing to remain in the position for two months to allow political leaders time to implement structural reforms.

 

Related Stories

People clash with police during a protest against the political elites and the government after this week's deadly explosion at Beirut port which devastated large parts of the capital and killed more than 150 people, in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 8, 2020.
Middle East
Lebanese Security Forces Clash With Protesters in Beirut
Demonstrators demand resignations of political leaders days after deadly explosion
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 08/08/2020 - 13:26
Palestinian children light candles to show their solidarity with the Lebanese people following the explosion in the port of Beirut, at the unknown soldier square in Gaza City, Aug. 6, 2020.
Middle East
UNICEF Says Beirut Children Will Need Special Care After Blast
Children may account for one-third of the approximately 300,000 made homeless by the Beirut blast
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 08/08/2020 - 10:19
People look at the scene of Tuesday's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Rescue teams…
Middle East
Officials Long Warned of Explosive Chemicals at Beirut Port
Blast killed at least 154 and injured 5,000
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/07/2020 - 21:16
A rescue team surveys the site of this week's massive explosion in the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Three…
Middle East
UN Mounts Massive Relief Operation for Beirut Explosion Survivors
Food imports are likely to be limited because country’s main port in Beirut was severely damaged in blast
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 08/07/2020 - 13:13
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage