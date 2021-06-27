Middle East

Yemen Says Rebel, Government Clashes Kill 111 in 3 Days

By AFP
June 27, 2021 04:12 AM
Map of Marib Yemen
Marib, Yemen

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Clashes between rebels and Yemeni government fighters killed at least 111 in Marib in three days, pro-government sources said, following a renewed offensive by Huthi insurgents.

The Iran-allied insurgents escalated their efforts to seize Marib, the government's last stronghold in northern Yemen, in February, and the fighting has killed hundreds on both sides.

The fighting between Thursday and Sunday killed 29 pro-government personnel and at least 82 rebels, three pro-government sources told AFP. Rebel forces have not confirmed the toll.

Yemeni government officials said that since Thursday, the Huthis had mounted intensive attacks from the north, south and west, but were unable to breach government defenses which were supported by air cover from a Saudi-led military coalition.

"These areas witnessed fierce fighting amid artillery shelling from both sides and intense coalition air raids," one government military official said.

Control of the oil-rich region of Marib would strengthen the Huthis' bargaining position in peace talks, but the battle has also raised fears of a humanitarian catastrophe, as many Yemenis had fled to the area to escape fighting in other parts of the country.

Yemen's conflict flared in 2014 when the Huthis seized the capital Sanaa, prompting the Saudi-led intervention to prop up the government the following year.

While the U.N. and Washington are pushing for an end to the war, the Huthis have demanded the re-opening of Sanaa airport, closed under a Saudi blockade since 2016, before any ceasefire or negotiations.

As well as the bloody offensive in Marib, the Huthis have also stepped up drone and missile strikes on Saudi targets, including its oil facilities.

This month the outgoing U.N. envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths told the Security Council his own efforts over the past three years to end the war had been "in vain."

The fighting has killed tens of thousands and left some 80 percent of Yemenis dependent on aid, in what the U.N. calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The war has also displaced millions of people and left many on the brink of famine. 

Related Stories

FILE - Smoke billows during clashes between forces loyal to Yemen's Saudi-backed government and Houthi rebel fighters in Yemen's northeastern province of Marib, March 5, 2021.
Middle East
Casualties Mount as Fight Over Yemen’s Marib Governorate Heats Up
Over the past two weeks, dozens of civilians have been killed and civilian infrastructure and property damaged or destroyed
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 06/18/2021 - 12:38 PM
Yemeni healthcare workers protest against severe fuel shortages outside the United Nations office in the rebel-held capital…
Middle East
UN Envoy Urges Yemen’s Houthis to Accept Cease-fire Deal
Martin Griffiths says he is hopeful Oman’s recent mediation efforts could help bridge gap between warring parties
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Tue, 06/15/2021 - 05:33 PM
Houthi supporters hold their weapons during a demonstration outside the U.S. embassy against the United States over its…
Middle East
US Sanctions Smugglers Generating Millions of Dollars for Yemen's Houthi Movement
US Treasury said members of this network produced large sums of money through the sale of commodities like Iranian oil
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 06/10/2021 - 03:30 PM
Girls play at a makeshift camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) in the oil-producing Marib province, Yemen May 10, 2021.
Middle East
WFP Scales Up Food Aid in Yemen’s Famine Hotspots
Fifty thousand people are facing famine-like conditions and five million are just a step away from famine
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 05/26/2021 - 11:02 AM
Girls play at a makeshift camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) in the oil-producing Marib province, Yemen May 10, 2021.
Middle East
WFP Scales Up Food Aid in Yemen’s Famine Hotspots
Fifty thousand people are facing famine-like conditions and five million are just a step away from famine
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 05/26/2021 - 11:02 AM
AFP logo
By
AFP

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage