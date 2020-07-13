Middle East

Yemeni Houthis Say They Hit Saudi Oil Facility in Drone, Missile Attack 

By Reuters
July 13, 2020 08:01 AM
FILE - A Saudi border guard patrols Saudi Arabia's maritime border with Yemen along a beach on the Red Sea, near Jizan, April 8, 2015.
FILE - A Saudi border guard patrols Saudi Arabia's maritime border with Yemen along a beach on the Red Sea, near Jizan, Apr. 8, 2015.

DUBAI - Yemeni Houthi forces hit a large oil facility in the southern Saudi Arabian city of Jizan in drone and missile attacks overnight, a Houthi military spokesman said on Monday. 

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said earlier it had intercepted and destroyed four missiles and six explosive drones fired by the Houthis over the border towards Saudi Arabia. 

There was no Saudi confirmation of where they were intercepted or whether anything was hit. 

Oil company Saudi Aramco operates a 400,000-barrel-per-day refinery in the Red Sea city of Jizan, which lies around 60 km (40 miles) from the Yemen border. Aramco declined to comment. 

"With many drones our armed forces targeted military aircraft, pilot accommodation and Patriot systems in Khamis Mushait, and other military targets at Abha, Jizan and Najran airports," said Yahya Sarea, a Houthi military spokesman. 

"Additionally, the giant oil facility in the Jizan industrial zone. The strike was accurate." 

Khamis Mushait, Abha, Jizan and Najran are all in southwest Saudi Arabia near the Yemen border. 

Cross-border attacks by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement have escalated since late May when a truce prompted by the coronavirus pandemic expired. In late June, missiles reached the Saudi capital Riyadh. 

The coalition, in a statement published by Saudi state news agency SPA, did not say where the objects where intercepted but said the drones had been launched from the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa towards Saudi Arabia. 

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed, internationally recognized government from Sanaa in late 2014. 

The Houthis, who control most large urban centers, say they are fighting a corrupt system. 

Houthi-run news outlet Al Masirah said the coalition had carried out air strikes on various regions under Houthi control on Monday. 

The United Nations has launched virtual talks among the warring parties on a permanent cease-fire and confidence-building  steps to restart peace negotiations. 

But discussions have been complicated by the surge in violence since the cease-fire expired. 

The war has killed more than 100,000 people and caused what the United Nations describes as the world's largest humanitarian crisis. 

 

Related Stories

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, July 8, 2020.
Middle East
Pompeo is leading a US drive to persuade the Security Council to extend the embargo due to expire in mid-October under the terms of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal from which the United States withdrew in 2018
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 07/08/2020 - 13:10
Smoke and dust rise from the site of an air strike on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Middle East
Saudi-Led Coalition Starts Military Operation Against Yemen's Houthis
Residents in Sanaa describe air raids as violent, and several injuries have been reported
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 07/01/2020 - 18:07
FILE PHOTO: A view shows Hadibu city on the capital island of Socotra
Middle East
Yemen Southern Separatists Take Control of Socotra Island
The island, located off the Horn of Africa about 350 kilometres (220 miles) from Yemen, lies close to important shipping routes, and with its unique flora and fauna, is sometimes referred to as 'the Galapagos of the Indian Ocean'
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 06/22/2020 - 08:21
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Central Bank of Yemen in Aden, Yemen December 13, 2018. Picture taken December 13, 2018. REUTERS…
Middle East
Separatists in South Yemen Seize Convoy with Billions of Riyals for Central Bank 
Forces loyal to the Southern Transitional Council (STC), which declared self rule in Aden in April, commandeered the convoy bearing the cash as it left the port, the central bank said in a statement on Saturday, warning of 'dangerous consequences'
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 06/14/2020 - 09:19
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage