Middle East

Yemeni Officials: Saudi Troops Take Control of Aden in Deal

By Associated Press
October 15, 2019 10:56 AM
Map of Aden Yemen
Aden Yemen

SANAA, YEMEN - Yemeni officials say Saudi Arabian troops have taken control of the airport and ports in the interim capital Aden from separatists backed by the United Arab Emirates.

They say the move is part of a settlement between President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the Southern Transitional Council, which controls Aden.
 
They say the separatists in southern Shabwa Province also handed over arms to the Saudi-led coalition, paving the way for Hadi's government to fully control Shabwa and other southern provinces.
 
The officials spoke Tuesday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
 
The United Arab Emirates-backed separatists clashed with forces loyal to Hadi's government in August and took control of Aden.
 
The two sides are allies in the Saudi-led coalition that has been battling Iran-aligned Houthis since 2015.

