Press Freedom

Body of Pakistani Reporter Found Hours After He Went Missing

By Associated Press
February 17, 2020 06:57 AM
An employee of a local television channel shows a picture of slain journalist Aziz Memon on his mobile, after a demonstration…
An employee of a local television channel shows a picture of slain journalist Aziz Memon on his mobile, after a demonstration to condemn his killing, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Feb. 17, 2020.

KARACHI, PAKISTAN - The body of a Pakistani journalist was found dumped in a canal just hours after he went missing while on his way to work, police said Monday. His family said he was brutally killed but that they have no idea who was behind the slaying.

The 56-year-old Aziz Memon had worked as a reporter and cameraman for a local TV station in southwestern Sindh province. He went missing while going to work on Sunday.

Police chief Mohammad Farooq said the body was found in a canal in Mehrabpur village and that an investigation was under way. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the abduction and killing of Memon.

His brother, Abdul Hafeez, said Memon had received threats last year after reporting that a politician from the area had paid bribe money to locals to attend an opposition rally.

The International Federation of Journalists and its affiliate, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, have asked the government to investigate.

Pakistan is considered a dangerous place for journalists and those involved in attacks on journalists are rarely punished. The country has also witnessed an intensified crackdown on human rights defenders, activists, journalists and members of civil society over the past years.

Journalists, who have taken on military dictators and been beaten and jailed in the pursuit of a free press, say they now face a form of censorship that is more subtle but no less chilling, spearheaded by the security services, to quash critical coverage.

 

 

Related Stories

REPORTERS WITHOUT BORDERS, for Freedom of Infomation logo, international organization for press freedom, graphic element on gray
Europe
Bulgarian Journalists Facing 'Disgraceful Attacks' By Top Officials
In a statement on February 13, Pauline Ades-Mevel, the head of RSF's EU and Balkans desk, said European Parliament President David Sassoli should 'clearly condemn these disgraceful attacks'
Default Author Profile
By RFE /RL
Fri, 02/14/2020 - 14:31
REPORTERS WITHOUT BORDERS, for Freedom of Infomation logo, international organization for press freedom, graphic element on gray
Press Freedom
NGO: Armenian Journalists Under 'Growing Harassment'
Reporters Without Borders says journalists in Armenia are being subjected to defamation suits and attacks on their right to protect their sources 
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 19:29
FILE -- In this Monday, May 27, 2013 file photo, an Iranian man uses a computer at an Internet cafe, in Tehran, Iran, Monday,…
Press Freedom
Watchdog: Iran 'Muzzling' Journalists Ahead of Parliamentary Elections
At least 10 journalists have been targeted by the intelligence arm of the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) over the past two weeks, CHRI said in a statement on February 11
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 13:19
FILE - Journalists wait for President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's arrival at a polling station during parliamentary elections, in Kyiv, Ukraine, July 21, 2019.
Press Freedom
Journalists See Specter of Censorship in Ukraine's Proposed Media Laws
Free press advocates call push to regulate media a threat to independent reporting
Default Author Profile
By Nataliya Leonova
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 14:50
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press