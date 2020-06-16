Press Freedom

Egyptian Journalist Jailed on Charges of Fake News, Terrorism

By VOA News
June 16, 2020 01:49 PM
FILE - Journalists carry a symbolic coffin representing what they say "journalism freedom," at the Journalists' Syndicate in Cairo, Egypt, Nov. 23, 2016.
Egyptian authorities arrested a prominent journalist Monday on charges of spreading fake news, his lawyers said. Mohamed Monir, 65, was taken by plainclothes security officers from his apartment in Giza, south of Cairo.

Egypt’s national security prosecutor additionally alleged that Monir joined a terrorist group and accused him of misusing social media, his lawyer, Nabeh el-Ganadi, said.  

Monir is editor-in-chief of the al-Diyar newspaper and a former deputy editor of the pro-government Al-Youm Al-Sabae, or Seventh Day newspaper, among other outlets, his lawyer said.
 

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Cairo
Amnesty Reports Chilling Details of Egypt Press Crackdown
Journalism in Egypt has effectively become a crime

Over the weekend, Monir had posted surveillance footage on his Facebook page showing dozens of heavily armed police officers breaking into his home to search it when he wasn’t there. Two hours later, the plainclothes officers searched the house again.  
 
According to his family, Monir recently had given an interview to media outlet Al-Jazeera, outlawed in Egypt, about a dispute between state-owned weekly magazine Rose al-Yusuf and the Coptic Orthodox Church.
 
His lawyer did not comment on any connection between Monir and Al-Jazeera, the AP reported.  
 

Canadian al-Jazeera English journalist Mohamed Fahmy after being released from Torah prison in Cairo, Sept. 23, 2015.
Egyptian Journalists Call for Press Freedom
Despite release of al-Jazeera journalists and others, Egyptian Journalist Syndicate says some remain imprisoned

Al-Jazeera was banned from Egypt following the 2013 ousting of short-lived Islamist President Mohamed Morsi. The new government claimed the network promoted Egypt’s enemies, especially the Muslim Brotherhood group. Many of the network’s reporters also were detained at that time.  

“Egyptian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Mohamed Monir and drop these baseless charges,” said Committee to Protect Journalist’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, Sherif Mansour, in a statement.  

A screenshot taken Sunday shows the Egyptian independent news portal Mada Masr announcing the arrest of its editor Lina Attallah, May 17, 2020.
Egypt Editor Detained Outside Cairo Jail
Lina Attallah was arrested outside Cairo's Tora prison as she was interviewing rights activist Laila Soueif, mother of jailed activist Alaa Abdel Fattah who recently began a hunger strike

The veteran journalist reportedly suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure, and severe heart problems, CPJ reported, citing local journalists.  
 
“Monir is already in failing health, and to detain him pending trial during a pandemic is an exceptionally cruel,” Mansour said.  
 
In May, Egypt arrested four journalists, three of whom were charged with spreading false news.  
 
Egypt is behind only China and Turkey as the country that jails the highest number of journalists, according to statistics compiled by the CPJ.  
 

FILE - Lotfy Ibrahim’s mother, Tahany, looks at a photograph of her son at home in Kafr al-Sheikh, Egypt, Jan. 13, 2019.
How Sissi's Egypt Hands Out Justice
Egyptian courts have sentenced some 3,000 people to death since 2014, when President Abdel Fatah el-Sissi took power, according to the Arab Network for Human Rights Information

Several members of the Egyptian journalists’ union called for an emergency board meeting to discuss the “siege imposed on freedom of the press.”  
 
Board member Mohamed Saad Abdel Hafiz wrote on Facebook that “silencing everyone and spreading fear is their goal, not only for journalists, but for all those who express an opinion or different position in this country.”

