Interfax: Russia Fines BBC World News $480 for Violations

By Reuters
March 12, 2020 03:40 PM
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2012 file photo, a sign is seen at the entrance to a building at the BBC Television Center, in London.

A Russian court fined BBC World News and one of its senior journalists a total of 36,000 roubles ($480) on Thursday on charges of breaking broadcasting rules, Interfax news agency reported.

The broadcaster and its editor-in-chief in Russia, Yekaterina Yakushenko, were found guilty of failing to correctly label content unsuitable for children and failing to submit copies of content to a state archive, the agency said.

The court handed down four separate fines ranging from 1,000 roubles to 20,000 roubles, Interfax added.

Russia's communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, accused BBC World News of the two offenses earlier this month.

