Press Freedom

Iranian Journalist Begins Jail Term Over BBC Interview

By RFE /RL
May 14, 2020 04:56 PM
Undated image shared on social media of Tehran's Evin prison, where some Iranian Baha'is have been detained in recent years for activities linked to practicing their faith.
FILE - An undated image shared on social media of Tehran's Evin prison, where Hassan Fathi, a freelance columnist, has begun serving an 18-month sentence.

International media-freedom watchdogs are urging Iran to stop jailing members of the press arbitrarily, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic, after a local journalist started serving an 18-month prison sentence in Tehran's Evin prison.

Hassan Fathi, a freelance columnist, began his prison term last week after his appeal in a 2018 criminal case stemming from an interview with the BBC’s Persian service was denied, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), a U.S.-based outlet that covers news in Iran.

The Iranian authorities "continue to jail journalists although COVID-19 is taking a heavy toll on the country's prison population," Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said Thursday.

Iranian officials "must stop their absurd practice of imprisoning journalists solely for speaking to foreign media outlets, especially during a pandemic, when any jail term could be a potential death sentence," said Sherif Mansour, Middle East and North Africa program coordinator at the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

Detained in May 2018

Fathi was detained in May 2018 after he gave an interview to  the BBC's Persian service about the reelection of President Hassan Rohani, according to an interview with the journalist by Iran International.

Tehran's Revolutionary Court charged Fathi with "spreading lies and disrupting public opinion," before releasing him on bail, Fathi told the Britain-based broadcaster.

It was unclear when Fathi was initially convicted or sentenced, but a Tehran court early this month rejected his final appeal, HRANA reported.

Also Thursday, RSF quoted the family of Mahmud Shariari, a former national radio and TV presenter, as saying he had been transferred last week from Evin prison to a section of a Tehran hospital that is reserved for coronavirus patients.

Shariari has been detained since mid-April for "publishing false information about the coronavirus," the Paris-based group said.

RSF said that imprisoned journalists in Iran "have routinely been denied adequate medical care in the past and ... are now in danger of dying from the coronavirus that is spreading in the prisons."

Related Stories

Screen grab of May 5, 2020, Twitter video in which Aida Younesi, Britain-based sister of student Ali Younesi whom Iranian authorities detained on April 10, 2020, criticizes Iran's treatment of her brother, seen on screen behind her.
VOA News on Iran
Sister of Detained Iranian Student: Iran Government Supporters Threatened Me
Aida Younesi told VOA Persian she received threatening Twitter messages from Iran government supporters after posting video criticizing Iran's detention of her brother Ali Younesi
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Tue, 05/12/2020 - 23:14
Iranian citizen-journalist Soheil Arabi, seen in an undated photo from prison in Iran
VOA News on Iran
Jailed Iran Dissident Wins Fight for Medical Care, Issues Defiant Letter
In VOA Persian interview, Soheil Arabi's mother confirmed that he ended a hunger strike on Wednesday and that he wrote a letter vowing to fight for better prison conditions
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 20:31
Iranian men worship without face masks at a reopened mosque in Roudbar, Kerman province in this screen grab from a May 5, 2020 report on Iranian state TV.
VOA News on Iran
Iran TV Shows Worshippers in Reopened Mosques Without Required Masks
In Tuesday report, Iranian state TV affiliate in Kerman province showed people praying in newly reopened mosques without face masks required by government health rules  
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 03:15
Default Author Profile
By
RFE /RL