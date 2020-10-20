Khashoggi Fiancée Files Civil Suit Against Saudi Crown Prince

The fiancée of slain Washington Post opinion columnist Jamal Khashoggi has filed a civil case against Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, in a Washington, D.C., court.

Hatice Cengiz filed the suit along with Democracy for the Arab World Now, Inc. (DAWN) against bin Salman and other Saudi officials, claiming they “saw Mr. Khashoggi’s actions in the United States as an existential threat to their pecuniary and other interests and, accordingly, conspired to commit the heinous acts that are the subject of this suit,” according to court papers.

“The ruthless torture and murder of Mr. Khashoggi shocked the conscience of people throughout the world. The objective of the murder was clear – to halt Mr. Khashoggi’s advocacy in the United States, principally as the Executive Director of Plaintiff DAWN, for democratic reform in the Arab world,” the suit reads.

The suit contends Cengiz was financially dependent on Khashoggi and “suffered loss of love, companionship, moral support & affection that she previously enjoyed.”

In September, a Saudi court sentenced eight people to jail for the 2018 murder in Riyadh’s consulate in Istanbul. Five people were sentenced to 20 years in prison and three others were sentenced to between seven and 10 years, according to state media.

The CIA had concluded with a “medium to high confidence” that Crown Prince Mohammed ordered the killing. He denies any involvement.

Khashoggi, who was a U.S. resident, went to the consulate in 2018 to pick up documents that would allow him to marry Cengiz, who is Turkish. He was killed inside the consulate while Cengiz waited outside, sparking global outrage.

Also Tuesday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) introduced the Jamal Khashoggi Press Freedom Accountability Act “to ensure that the United States holds accountable those who commit extrajudicial killings and other gross violations of human rights against journalists.”