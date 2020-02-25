Press Freedom

Lawyer Complains of Prison Treatment of WikiLeaks' Assange

By Associated Press
February 25, 2020 11:18 AM
Supporters hold placards and banners during a protest against the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange outside…
Supporters hold placards and banners during a protest against the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange outside Belmarsh Magistrates Court in London, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.

LONDON - A lawyer for Julian Assange complained Tuesday that the WikiLeaks founder was handcuffed 11 times, stripped naked twice and had court papers taken away on the first day of a hearing on his extradition to the United States.

Attorney Edward Fitzgerald told a judge that the treatment of Assange at London’s Belmarsh Prison “could be a contempt of this court.” The extradition hearing opened on Monday at Woolwich Crown Court, which is located next to the prison.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser, who is hearing the case, said she had no power to act unless Assange became unable to participate in the proceedings, which are expected to last several months.

“If it comes to that, please let me know,” the judge said.

Assange is wanted in the U.S. on espionage charges over the leaking of classified government documents a decade ago.

U.S. prosecutors accuse Assange of conspiring with U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to crack a password, hack into a Pentagon computer and release hundreds of thousands of secret diplomatic cables and military files on the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

They allege that WikiLeaks’ publication of the unedited documents put U.S. intelligence sources who were mentioned in them at risk of torture of death.

Assange says he was acting as a journalist entitled to First Amendment protection. His lawyers argue that the U.S. charges — which carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison — are a politically motivated abuse of power.

Defense lawyers also deny that Assange put lives at risk. Attorney Mark Summers said WikiLeaks initially worked with media outlets in 2010 to publish the trove of files in edited form.

He said that the following year Assange phoned the White House to warn that a password published in a book about WikiLeaks could allow people to view the full unredacted cache of documents. Summers said Assange had warned that “unless we do something, then people’s lives are put at risk.”

Assange has been jailed in England since April 2019, when he was evicted from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. He took refuge in the embassy seven years earlier to avoid being sent to Sweden over allegations of rape and sexual assault.

A British court handed him a 50-week sentence for jumping bail in 2012.

The extradition hearing is expected to continue for the rest of the week, then take a break before resuming in May.

Related Stories

A demonstrator holds a banner outside Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. A case-management…
Europe
Lawyer: Assange Was Offered US Pardon If He Cleared Russia
A lawyer for Julian Assange says the WikiLeaks founder plans to claim during his extradition hearing that he was offered a pardon by the Trump administration if he agreed to say Russia was not involved in leaking Democratic National Committee emails
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 02/19/2020 - 14:49
Supporters hold placards and banners during a protest against the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange outside…
Europe
US: Free Speech no Excuse for Crimes of WikiLeaks' Assange
US authorities want to try Assange on espionage charges that carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison over the 2010 publication of hundreds of thousands of secret military documents and diplomatic cables
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 02/24/2020 - 08:56
Demonstrators stand outside Westminster Magistrates Court in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is due to appear for an administrative hearing, in London, Jan. 13, 2020.
Europe
Julian Assange Extradition Case to be Drawn Out for Months
Assange is being held at Belmarsh Prison in east London while he waits for the hearing
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/23/2020 - 11:07
Demonstrators stand outside Westminster Magistrates Court in support of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is due to appear for an administrative hearing, in London, Jan. 13, 2020.
Europe
WikiLeaks' Assange in UK Court Fighting Extradition to USA
Julian Assange saluted the public gallery, which was packed with ardent supporters including the musician MIA, when he entered the courtroom
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 01/13/2020 - 09:27
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press