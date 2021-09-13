Press Freedom

Photographer Freed in Libya After 3 Years in Jail

By AFP
September 13, 2021 12:23 PM
Map of Tripoli Libya
Map of Libya

BENGHAZI - A photographer arrested in eastern Libya in 2018 and jailed by a military tribunal has been freed under an amnesty from forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar, official sources said on September 12.

"Ismail Abuzreiba al-Zway, sentenced to 15 years in prison, was released after benefiting from a special amnesty from the general command of the armed forces" under Haftar's control, a source in the military prosecutor's office in the city of Benghazi said.

Zway was released late Saturday, the source told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Hanan Salah, a researcher on Libya for Human Rights Watch, in a tweet showing photos of Zway’s release, wrote that it was "overdue" and came "after 3yrs of arbitrary detention."

Zway was arrested in Ajdabiya in December 2018, a town in the east under Haftar's control.

A military tribunal in Benghazi gave him a 15-year sentence in May 2020 "for communicating with a television channel that supports terrorism," a reference to the privately run station Al-Nabaa, according to HRW's report for 2020.

Zway's conviction sparked "dismay" from the United Nations support mission in the North African country.

"The detention and trial appear to violate Libya's laws as well as its international obligations on the right to a fair trial" and freedom of expression, UNSMIL said in a tweet in August last year.

Libya is trying to extricate itself from a decade of turmoil following the 2011 toppling of dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

In March, an interim government was sworn in to lead Libya toward December 24 parliamentary and presidential polls under a U.N.-brokered peace process.

Libya ranks 165 out of 180 countries on the advocacy group Reporters Without Borders’ World Press Freedom Index.

AFP logo
By
AFP

More Press Freedom Stories

Press Freedom

Afghan Media Say Taliban Attacking, Jailing News Crews During Kabul Protests

A portrait of Neamat Naghdi, 28 year-old-video reporter for Etilaat Roz newspaper who was beaten by the Taliban during…
Press Freedom

Aspirations of Hazara Journalist Cut Short in Kabul Attack

Afghan journalist Alireza Ahmadi, killed in the Aug. 26, 2021, Kabul airport blast while trying to evacuate to Italy, is seen in an undated photo at an unidentified location. (Courtesy - Mustafa Ahmadi)
Press Freedom

Coverage of Separatist Leader's Death Hampered by Restrictions, Kashmiri Media Say

An Indian security force personnel member walks past barricades during restrictions imposed by authorities following the death…
East Asia Pacific

South Korea Fights 'Fake News,' But Critics Claim It's Gagging the Press  

Newspapers reporting North Korea confirmed downfall of Jang Song Thaek, uncle of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, are displayed…
Press Freedom

Media Blocked From Camp for Displaced Rohingya

Muslims distribute food aid at Thet Kae Pyin Camp, outside Sittwe, Rakhine state, Burma, November, 2012. (D. Schearf/VOA)