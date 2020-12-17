Press Freedom

Vietnam Arrests Popular Facebook User for 'Anti-state' Posts

By Reuters
December 17, 2020 01:59 PM
A Vietnamese police officer uses a speaker to order pedestrians including journalists to leave a closed area near the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi, Vietnam on Sunday, May 18, 2014. Vietnamese authorities forcibly broke up small protests against China in
FILE - A Vietnamese police officer uses a speaker to order pedestrians including journalists to leave a closed area near the Chinese Embassy in Hanoi, Vietnam.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Police in Vietnam have arrested a well-known Facebook user over allegations of abusing democratic freedom and publishing posts against the state, state media reported on Thursday.

Truong Chau Huu Danh, 38, a former journalist, will be detained for three months for posts that the police said were abuses of freedom of speech and infringements on state interests, the Ho Chi Minh City police newspaper reported.

"Danh owns a Facebook page with nearly 168,000 followers and has got several anti-state posts, causing division of  national unity," the report added.

Danh's arrest comes as the Vietnam government steps up a crackdown on activists ahead of a key party congress in January next year. Despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, Vietnam's ruling Communist Party tolerates little criticism.

Facebook, which serves about 60 million users in Vietnam as the main platform for both e-commerce and expressions of political dissent, is under constant government scrutiny.

In November, Reuters exclusively reported Vietnam had threatened to shut down Facebook in the country if it did not bow to government pressure to censor more local political content on its platform.

Vietnam has been widely rebuked for its tough moves to curb online dissent as public appetite for the internet soars and web users turn to blogs to read about issues that state-controlled media avoids. 

Related Stories

Vietnamese General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, center, arrives at venue for the online ASEAN Summit in Hanoi, Vietnam Thursday,…
Press Freedom
Vietnam Moves Blogger From Prison to Psychiatric Hospital
Blogger and author Pham Thanh, who published book critical of Vietnam’s leader, is second jailed journalist forced into psychiatric care 
Default Author Profile
By An Hai
Tue, 12/08/2020 - 07:14 PM
Swiss National Bank logo is pictured on SNB building in Bern
Economy & Business
US Labels Switzerland and Vietnam as Currency Manipulators
Designations trigger disputes with trading partners
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 12/16/2020 - 10:53 AM
Nguyen Bac Truyen in March 2017 in Ho Chi Minh City
Press Freedom
Bloggers, Activists Stage Hunger Strike Over Vietnam Prison Conditions   
Blogger who produced RFA videos joins hunger strike over lack of access to medical care, confiscation of letters 
Default Author Profile
By An Hai
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 09:21 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters