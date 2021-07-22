Press Freedom

World Urged to React 'Vigorously' to Belarus Closing Main Journalists' Association 

By RFE/RL
July 22, 2021 09:47 AM
FILE - Police carry documents and computers out of the office of the Belarusian Association of Journalists in Minsk, Feb. 16, 2021.
FILE - Police carry documents and computers out of the office of the Belarusian Association of Journalists as Andrei Bastunets, the head the Association, right, stands inside the office in Minsk, Feb. 16, 2021.

Rights groups have called on the international community to defend Belarus's leading journalists' association as the regime of authoritarian ruler Alexander Lukashenko seeks to close it down amid an intensifying crackdown on independent media and civil society.

Belarus's Justice Ministry has asked the Supreme Court to close the Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAZh) for "repeated violations of the law," while the authorities have frozen all BAZh bank accounts following police raids on its offices last week.

The ministry alleged that BAZh failed to comply with requirements to submit certain documents, mostly related to lease agreements at some of its offices. The association said it was given only a few days to submit the documents and couldn't respond to the ministry because its offices had been sealed off following the police raids.

The European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) accused Lukashenko of using the moves as a "pretext" to "the dismantling of the only professional organization defending ethical, free, and independent journalism in Belarus." 

"This is an ambush! A real trap is closing in on BAJ," EFJ President Mogens Blicher Bjerregard said in a statement.

The independent media association was founded 25 years ago and has 1,300 members.

The BAZh is a member of the EFJ, which called on its affiliates to mobilize by alerting their governments about BAZh's fate, and urged international organizations, the European Union, the Council of Europe, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to "react vigorously." 

"It is obvious that this is a brutal reprisal campaign against the organization," BAZh Deputy Chairman Barys Haretski said, adding that they will fight to maintain the association's legal status.

The Justice Ministry alleges the BAZh failed to comply with requirements to submit certain documents, mostly related to lease agreements at some of the association's offices. The BAZh said it was given only a few days to submit the documents but couldn't respond to the ministry because their offices had been sealed off following the police raids.

The association was founded 25 years ago and has 1,300 members. It is the largest media association in Belarus, and a member of the International Federation of Journalists.

Paris-based Reporters Without Borders denounced "the absurdity of this harassment" against BAZh.

As Belarusian authorities ramped up their campaign against independent media, BAZh said that in recent weeks the authorities had conducted 66 searches at media offices and journalists' homes, while 32 journalists were in custody either awaiting trial or serving prison sentences.

Earlier this week, the authorities also froze the bank accounts of the Belarusian PEN Center, an association of writers led by Svetlana Alexievich, a Nobel Prize laureate for literature and member of the Coordination Council of the Belarusian opposition.

The authorities have also relentlessly pursued nongovernmental and human rights groups, including raids this month against a top human rights watchdog, Vyasna, and the Belarusian Helsinki Committee.

The sweeping actions suggest that Lukashenka intends to further ramp up his crackdown on dissent, after the country was rocked by protests following an August 2020 presidential election that gave him a disputed sixth term in office.

The opposition and West say the election was won by Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who is in Washington this week for meetings with Biden administration officials and U.S. lawmakers to drum up support for the pro-democracy movement.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya at the State Department in Washington, July 19, 2021, in a photo posted by Tsikhanouskaya on her Twitter (@Tsihanouskaya).
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken greets Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya at the State Department in Washington, July 19, 2021, in a photo posted by Tsikhanouskaya on her Twitter (@Tsihanouskaya).

"We had talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and discussed how important it is to support Belarusian journalists and human rights activists now," Tsikhanouskaya said in a video statement. "The people of Belarus expect a resolute U.S. action. The stronger the measures to pressure the regime will be, the faster they will achieve their goal."

Lukashenko has responded to the challenge to his rule by jailing thousands of people and forcing most opposition leaders who haven't been imprisoned to leave the country.

The West, which has refused to recognize the official results of the vote and does not consider Lukashenko to be the country's legitimate leader, has imposed several rounds of sanctions against the regime.

 

Related Stories

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speaks during her news conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July…
Europe
Belarus Opposition Leader Tsikhanouskaya Urges US to Impose Sanctions
Tsikhanouskaya has been meeting with US officials in Washington this week
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/21/2021 - 02:38 AM
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty correspondent Ales Dashchynski is seen in an undated file photo.
Press Freedom
RFE/RL Condemns Detention of Another of Its Correspondents in Belarus
Police detained Ales Dashchynski July 16 after his apartment in Minsk was searched, and his computer, telephone, a hard drive, several flash memory sticks, and a bank card were confiscated, relatives say
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Mon, 07/19/2021 - 01:48 PM
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko speaks during his meeting with parliamentarians, members of Constitutional Commission…
Press Freedom
More Raids on Independent News Outlets as Belarus Steps up Crackdown
It was second straight day of country's latest crackdown on independent press critical of authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Fri, 07/09/2021 - 05:31 PM
Chief of Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ) Andrei Bastunets (R) and Belarusian policemen leaves the BAJ office after…
Press Freedom
Belarusian Association of Journalists Under Investigation as Media Crackdown Spreads
A group tracking media attacks and arrests is ordered to hand over thousands of documents in move seen as further evidence of Belarus retaliating against coverage
Liam Scott
By Liam Scott
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 06:46 PM
RFE/RL logo
By
RFE/RL

More Press Freedom Stories

Silicon Valley & Technology

Journalists Say They Feel Constantly Watched After Pegasus Spyware Revelations

A woman checks the website of Israel-made Pegasus spyware at an office in the Cypriot capital Nicosia on July 21, 2021. -…
Press Freedom

Myanmar's Crackdown on Free Press Driving Journalists to Thailand

Police arrest Myanmar Now journalist Kay Zon Nwe in Yangon on February 27, 2021, as protesters were taking part in a…
Europe

Poland Postpones Contested Media Law Debate Amid Coalition Splits

Warsaw headquarters of Poland's TVN broadcaster that is owned by the U.S. company Discovery Inc., in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday,…
VOA News on China

Hong Kong Police Arrest Another Apple Daily Editor Under Security Law

FILE PHOTO: Staff members of Apple Daily work on their final edition in Hong Kong
Press Freedom

Journalist Maria Ressa: 'We're Losing the Battle for Our Rights' in Philippines

Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa, right, wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, stands in…