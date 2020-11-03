Press Freedom

Zimbabwe Police Again Arrest Journalist Critical of Government

By Reuters
November 03, 2020 05:08 PM
Zimbabwe journalist Hopewell Chin' ono talks to the media following his release from prison in this Wednesday Sept. 3, 2020…
Zimbabwe journalist Hopewell Chin' ono talks to the media following his release from prison, Sept. 3, 2020. Chin'ono walked out of Chikurubi Maximum Prison wearing his prison jersey.

HARARE, ZIMABABWE - Zimbabwean police on Tuesday arrested for the second time a journalist who has been critical of the government, his lawyer said, adding this time it was for contempt of court related to a post he made on Twitter.

Hopewell Chin'ono was first arrested in July on charges of writing in support of anti-government protests.

He was detained for more than a month at a maximum security prison until he was released on bail on Sept. 2, with one of the conditions being that he stop posting on his Twitter account until his case was finalized.

But Chin'ono opened a new Twitter account, which he has been using to write about corruption and criticizing President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government.

His comments have been unusually outspoken for a journalist in Zimbabwe, where critics are often dealt with harshly.

"He is being charged with contempt of court. He is alleged to have sent out a tweet but at this moment the charges are not very clear so we are weighing our options," his lawyer Gift Mtisi told Reuters by phone.

Police spokesman Paul Nyathi declined to comment immediately.

The arrest of Chin'ono and dozens of activists has led to accusations that the government is persecuting the opposition, a charge the authorities deny.

Zimbabwe's worst economic crisis in more than a decade is fueling anger against Mnangagwa, who took over from the late Robert Mugabe after a coup two years ago, promising to revive the economy and greater freedoms for citizens.

 

Related Stories

Zimbabwe journalist Hopwell Chin'ono talks to the press following his release from prison in Harare, Wednesday, Sept, 2, 2020…
Africa
Zimbabwean High Court Orders Dissidents to Be Freed on Bail
Charged with inciting violence, the high-profile pair head the list of government critics and opposition activists who have been arrested in recent months
AFP logo
By AFP
Wed, 09/02/2020 - 07:03 PM
A man and a woman hold placards during an anti-corruption protest march along Borrowdale road, on July 31, 2020 in Harare. -…
Africa
Zimbabwean Author Freed After Night in Jail for Protest
Activists were ordered to surrender their passports and report to the police once a week as bail conditions until the case is finalized
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 08/01/2020 - 02:03 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters