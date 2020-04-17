Science & Health

2 NASA Astronauts, Russian Cosmonaut Return to Earth From ISS

By VOA News
April 17, 2020 11:36 AM
In this handout photo by the Roscosmos space agency, U.S. astronauts Andrew Morgan, left, Jessica Meir, right, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka sit shortly after landing in a Soyuz MS-15 space capsule near Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, April 17, 2020.
In this handout photo by the Roscosmos space agency, U.S. astronauts Andrew Morgan, left, Jessica Meir, right, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka sit shortly after landing in a Soyuz MS-15 space capsule near Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, April 17, 2020.

Two U.S. space agency NASA astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut landed Friday in Kazakhstan after months on board the International Space Station.
 
NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir and Russian space agency Roscosmos Cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka undocked from the ISS in the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft early Friday.
 
Just over three hours later, the trio parachuted to Earth in the steppe of Kazakhstan, outside the remote town of Dzhezkazgan. Following post-landing checks, the three were taken by helicopter to the Russian-owned spaceport in Baikonur.
 
Morgan's 272-day mission began on July 20, 2019, while Meir and Skripochka left Earth Sept. 25 last year.
 

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News
Science & Health

2 NASA Astronauts, Russian Cosmonaut Return to Earth From ISS

In this handout photo by the Roscosmos space agency, U.S. astronauts Andrew Morgan, left, Jessica Meir, right, and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka sit shortly after landing in a Soyuz MS-15 space capsule near Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, April 17, 2020.
Science & Health

Study: Warming Makes US West Megadrought Worst in Modern Age

FILE - In this May 18, 2015 file photo, irrigation pipes sit along a dry irrigation canal on a field farmed by Gino Celli, who…
USA

EPA Gutting Rule Credited With Coal-Plant Toxic Air Cleanup

FILE - The coal-fired Plant Scherer in Juliette, Ga., June 3, 2017. The Trump administration is doing away with a decades-old air emissions policy opposed by fossil fuel companies, a move that environmental groups say will result in more pollution.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Could Erode Global Fight Against Other Diseases

Quality public hospitals such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi where Shavan Kumar brought his wife, are few in number, confined to the big cities and hugely overburdened. (A. Pasricha/VOA)
Science & Health

US Group: Holding Trafficking Victims to Testify Makes Lives Worse

A city employee sets up a display board in preparation for a news conference to announce the results of a task force's eight…