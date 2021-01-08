Science & Health

2020 Ties 2016 as Hottest Year on Record: EU

By AFP
January 08, 2021 02:37 AM
Steve Krofchik of Las Vegas keeps cool with a bottle of ice on his head as the unofficial thermometer reads 130° F (54.4° C) at the Furnace Creek Visitors Center in Death Valley, California, Aug. 17, 2020.
Steve Krofchik of Las Vegas keeps cool with a bottle of ice on his head as a thermometer reads 54.4 Celsius, (130 degrees Fahrenheit) with an error on the display causing the numbers to render incorrectly, in Death Valley, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020.

PARIS - 2020 has tied 2016 as the hottest year on record, the European Union's climate monitoring service said Friday, keeping Earth on a global warming fast track that could devastate large swathes of humanity.

The six years since 2015 are the six warmest ever registered, as are 20 of the last 21, evidence of a persistent and deepening trend, the Copernicus Climate Change Service reported.

"2020 stands out for its exceptional warmth," said C3S director Carlo Buontempo, of the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

"This is yet another reminder of the urgency of ambitious emissions reductions to prevent adverse climate impacts in the future." 

  

Smokestacks at the Jeffrey Energy Center coal-fired power plant are silhouetted against the sky at sunset Saturday, Sept. 12,…
Science & Health
Study: Warming Already Baked in Will Blow Past Climate Goals
While that amount of warming may be inevitable, it can be delayed for centuries if the world quickly stops emitting extra greenhouse gases from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas, the study's authors say
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 01/04/2021 - 10:19 PM
Healthy Living, CLIMATE CHANGE, S1, E78
00:15:00
Your Health and Climate Change
This week on Healthy Living, a look at climate change and how it affects our health.
Linord Moudou, VOA English-to-Africa, Writer and Show Host for the Radio Program "Health Chat" and Health TV Segments on "In Focus"
By Linord Moudou
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 01:52 PM
In this image dated Dec. 30, 2019, and provided by NSW Rural Fire Service via their twitter account, firefighters are seen as…
Science & Health
2020 Added a Pandemic to Climate Disasters
President-elect Biden promises a change in direction in 2021
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Wed, 12/30/2020 - 07:04 AM
This Oct. 1, 2020 photo shows windmills at a utility plant in Atlantic City N.J. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, New Jersey…
USA
Mega Coronavirus and Government Spending Bill Tackles Climate Change 
The package includes tens of billions of dollars to help develop renewable energy and cut a super-pollutant 
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 01:58 PM
