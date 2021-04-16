Science & Health

2.5 Billion T. Rex Roamed Earth, but Not All at Once, Study Says

By Associated Press
April 16, 2021 04:42 AM
Stan, one of the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex fossil discovered, is on display, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at…
FILE - Stan, one of the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex fossils discovered, is on display, Sept. 15, 2020, at Christie's in New York.

One Tyrannosaurus rex seems scary enough. Now picture 2.5 billion of them. That’s how many of the fierce dinosaur king probably roamed Earth over the course of a couple million years, a new study finds.

Using calculations based on body size, sexual maturity and the creatures’ energy needs, a team at the University of California, Berkeley figured out just how many T. rex lived over 127,000 generations, according to a study in Thursday’s journal Science. It’s a first-of-its-kind number, but just an estimate with a margin of error that is the size of a T. rex.

“That’s a lot of jaws,” said study lead author Charles Marshall, director of the University of California Museum of Paleontology. “That’s a lot of teeth. That’s a lot of claws.”

The species roamed North America for about 1.2 million to 3.6 million years, meaning the T. rex population density was small at any one moment. There would be about two in a place the size of the Washington, D.C., or 3,800 in California, the study said.

“Probably like a lot of people, I literally did a double-take to make sure that my eyes hadn’t deceived me when I first read that 2.5 billion T. rexes have ever lived,” said Macalester College paleobiologist Kristi Curry Rogers, who wasn’t part of the study.

Marshall said the estimate helps scientists figure the preservation rate of T. rex fossils and underscores how lucky the world is to know about them at all. About 100 or so T. rex fossils have been found — 32 of them with enough material to figure they are adults.

If there were 2.5 million T. rex instead of 2.5 billion, we would probably have never known they existed, he said.

Marshall’s team calculated the population by using a general biology rule of thumb that says the bigger the animal, the less dense its population. Then they added estimates of how much energy the carnivorous T. rex needed to stay alive — somewhere between a Komodo dragon and a lion. The more energy required, the less dense the population.

They also factored in that the T. rex reached sexual maturity somewhere around 14 to 17 years old and lived at most 28 years.

Given uncertainties in the creatures’ generation length, range and how long they roamed, the Berkeley team said the total population could be as little as 140 million or as much as 42 billion with 2.4 billion as the middle value.

The science about the biggest land-living carnivores of all time is important, “but the truth, as I see it, is that this kind of thing is just very cool,” said Purdue University geology professor James Farlow.

Related Stories

Comet ISON is shown in this NASA handout photographed by the Hubble telescope on April 10, 2013.
Science & Health
Study: Comet from Edge of Solar System Killed Dinosaurs
A pair of astronomers at Harvard suggest it was a comet that originated in a region of icy debris on the edge of the solar system, that Jupiter was responsible for it crashing into our planet, and that we can expect similar impacts every 250 million to 750 million years
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Tue, 02/16/2021 - 06:58 PM
Fossilised leg bone with malignant bone cancer of the Cretaceous Period horned dinosaur Centrosaurus apertus
The Americas
A First Diagnosis of Cancer in a Dinosaur
Leg bone had cancerous tumor the size of an apple
AFP logo
By AFP
Wed, 08/05/2020 - 09:10 PM
Map of South Headland Australia
East Asia Pacific
Giant Footprints Linked to Predatory Australian Dinosaur
80-centimeter tracks are up to 150 million years old
Phil Mercer
By Phil Mercer
Sat, 06/20/2020 - 05:01 AM
A woman and a small boy wear face masks as they look at dinosaur skeletons while on a structured one directional walk, to…
Science & Health
Fossils Reveal Dinosaur Forerunner Smaller Than a Cellphone
The fossils, dug up in Madagascar, date from 237 million years ago
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/07/2020 - 01:23 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press
Science & Health

2.5 Billion T. Rex Roamed Earth, but Not All at Once, Study Says

Stan, one of the largest and most complete Tyrannosaurus rex fossil discovered, is on display, Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at…
COVID-19 Pandemic

India Records More Than 200,000 New COVID Cases Thursday

People wait to cast their votes during local panchayat elections on the outskirts of Prayagraj, in the northern Indian state of…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Zimbabwe Reports Major Rise in Teen Pregnancies During Pandemic

COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Warns COVID-19 is ‘Roaring Back' as Yemen Faces Famine

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, a malnourished girl, Rahmah Watheeq, receives treatment at a feeding center at Al…
USA

US Water Managers Warn of Dismal Year Along the Rio Grande

This April 13, 2021 image shows the Rio Grande flowing through Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation released…