3 Share Nobel Prize in Physics for Black Hole Research 

STOCKHOLM - Three scientists have won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics for their discoveries related to black holes.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said Tuesday it gave half the $1.1 million prize to Roger Penrose of Britain for using math to prove that black holes are a “direct consequence of Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity.”

Germany’s Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez of the United States share the other half of the prize “for the discovery of a supermassive compact object at the center of our galaxy.”

The announcement follows Monday’s award of the Nobel Prize in Medicine to three scientists for the discovery of Hepatitis C.

The winner of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry will be named Wednesday.