Science & Health

Apollo 11's Astronauts Snapped Photos for Science — Then Came MTV

By Reuters
July 17, 2019 02:05 PM
** FILE ** In this July 20, 1969 file photo, Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin, the first men to land on the moon, plant the U.S. flag on the lunar surface. (NASA)
FILE - Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin, the first men to land on the moon, plant the U.S. flag on the lunar surface, July 20, 1969. (NASA)

The Apollo 11 astronauts who made mankind's first visit to the moon 50 years ago were trained in how to take pictures for science. Back on Earth, some of those photos became pop culture touchstones.

People collected and shared prints of the Apollo 11 landing and moonwalk, which also became the basis for artist Andy Warhol's colored prints "Moonwalk" and for MTV's logo when the music channel launched in 1981.

The Apollo 11 astronauts — Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins — were not trained in how to take photographs of each other but those were the ones that became most popular, said Jennifer Levasseur, curator of the space history department at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

FILE - This March 30, 1969, photo made available by NASA shows the crew of the Apollo 11, from left, Neil Armstrong, commander; Michael Collins, module pilot; Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin, lunar module pilot.

"The photographs of people are what make it real for everybody back on Earth. We can sort of understand it because we can put ourselves in their place," Levasseur said.

Armstrong had the instinct to photograph Aldrin standing alone and told him — by radio transmission — to turn around for a picture, Levasseur said.

Another famous photo of Aldrin, showing him standing by an American flag, took more planning, she said. MTV used that picture to market itself, replacing the flag with its own logo.

Still photography from the Apollo 11 moonwalk was captured on cameras specially built by the Swiss company Hasselblad to mount on an astronaut's chest. All they had to do was point their body in the right direction, adjust the settings if necessary and pull a trigger.

FILE - Astronaut Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon in this photo taken by Neil Armstrong.

All three Apollo 11 crew members were encouraged to take the bulky cameras on family vacations to familiarize themselves with their unusual operation, according to a NASA website.

Armstrong, the first human to set foot on the lunar surface, and Aldrin had one camera for their moonwalk and they had planned to share it. However, Armstrong had the camera for almost the entire two-and-a-half hour landing. As a result nearly all the still photographs showing an astronaut on the moon are of Aldrin, the website says.

NASA noticed this embarrassing omission as the agency struggled to find a photo of the first man to walk on the moon actually walking on the moon.

Its staff, however, found it almost impossible to tell Aldrin and Armstrong apart. A personalized armband was added to every spacesuit after Apollo 11, the NASA website says.

Related Stories

In this July 16, 2019 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Michael Collins, right, speaks to Kennedy Space Center Director Bob Cabana at Launch Complex 39A, about the moments leading up to launch at 9:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969.
Science & Health
Apollo 11 Astronaut Returns to Launch Pad 50 Years Later
Michael Collins had the spotlight to himself this time — Neil Armstrong has been gone for seven years and Buzz Aldrin canceled
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 16, 2019
Some of the first visitors to view Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 spacesuit after it is unveiled at the Smithsonian's National Air and Space Museum in Washington, July 16, 2019, take photos of the suit.
Science & Health
Neil Armstrong's Apollo 11 Spacesuit Unveiled at Smithsonian
Armstrong's suit was displayed for about 30 years at the Smithsonian before it was taken down in 2006 for fear of deterioration and has seen extensive conservation work for the past 13 year
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 16, 2019
Apollo 11 astronaut Neil Armstrong waves to well-wishers on the way out to the transfer van, Cape Canaveral, Florida, July 16, 1969. Mike Collins and Buzz Aldrin follow Armstrong down the hallway.
USA
US Marks 50th Years Since Historic Apollo 11 Mission to Moon
Apollo astronauts - Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Mike Collins - blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida half a century ago
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
July 16, 2019
The Apollo 11 Saturn V rocket is being moved to the pad aboard the Mobile Launch Platform (MLP) at Cape Canaveral May, 1969.
USA
Apollo 11 Moon Landing Had Thousands Working Behind Scenes
Apollo 11 moon landing had thousands working behind the scenes
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 16, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters