Science & Health

Australia Searches for Climate-Proof Crops

By Phil Mercer
July 23, 2019 09:01 PM
FILE - Tracks made by sheep can be seen in a drought-affected paddock on a farm in central New South Wales, Australia, Sept. 17, 2018.
FILE - Tracks made by sheep can be seen in a drought-affected paddock on a farm in central New South Wales, Australia, Sept. 17, 2018.

SYDNEY - Australian researchers are looking to Africa and the Middle East for drought- and heat-resistant crops as many grain farmers face another failed season.

Key farming regions in southern Queensland are forecast to miss their third winter grain crop in a row. The national crop this year is expected to be about 10 percent below the 10-year average.

Australia's Grains Research and Development Corporation, the GRDC, is carrying out a global search for climate-proof grains. GRDC's northern panel chairman, John Minogue, says crops in Syria and elsewhere in the Middle East and Africa could be adapted to help farmers become more resilient in the face of a warming climate and less rainfall.

"We have got people in Syria, in Africa, in all of the parts of the world, which have historically had these crops grown for thousands of years," he said. "We have a lot of investments in people on behalf of the grain growers searching the world for plants that are resistant to drought and also that are able to handle stress conditions and heat, and identifying the germplasm [genetic material] that we can then integrate into the Australian crops."

Large areas of eastern Australia have been in drought for periods ranging from one to seven years. More than 95 percent of New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, is officially in drought.

The national climate outlook for August to October suggests drier-than-average conditions for large parts of Australia, with higher-than-average daytime temperatures across the entire continent.

Related Stories

Farmers Matt and Sandra Ireson on their property, Sept. 28, 2018, during a severe and prolonged drought outside the town of Booligal in western New South Wales. Rainfall in 2018 was 75 percent below average.
East Asia Pacific
Drought Forces Water Bans in Sydney
Water restrictions are to be imposed in Sydney, Australia’s biggest city, for the first time in almost a decade because of falling reservoir levels and a long-standing drought. Residents who breach the regulations could be fined US$150.The flow of rainwater into some of Sydney’s reservoirs is at its lowest since World War II. From Saturday, households will face restrictions that will target the use of water outdoors. Garden sprinklers will be banned, and tougher…
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
May 29, 2019
Farmers Matt and Sandra Ireson on their property, Sept. 28, 2018, during a severe and prolonged drought outside the town of Booligal in western New South Wales. Rainfall in 2018 was 75 percent below average.
East Asia Pacific
Persistent Drought in Queensland a Concern for Australia
As 2019 begins, communities in Queensland state in Australia are facing their seventh year of drought. Farmers are suffering. Regional towns are struggling. And local officials say more government relief is needed, including additional spending on roads and rail.Record-breaking rainfall may have soaked parts of northern Queensland in December, but nearly 60 percent of Australia’s second-largest state, which is 2½ times the size of the U.S. state of Texas, is bone…
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
January 06, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Phil Mercer