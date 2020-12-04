Science & Health

Australian Telescope Finds 1 Million New Galaxies

By Phil Mercer
December 04, 2020 12:26 AM
Radio telescopes are seen in Murchison, Western Australia
Radio telescopes are seen in Murchison, Western Australia, in this undated handout image. (CSIRO/Handout via Reuters)

SYDNEY - A powerful new telescope in Australia has mapped vast areas of the universe in record time. The Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder was able to chart about 3 million galaxies in just 300 hours – 1 million of which have never been seen before.

Galaxies are the building blocks of the universe. From a remote corner in the Western Australian outback, a new telescope, which has turned radio signals in space into images, has examined the entire southern sky in sharper detail than has ever been done before.

The Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder, 800 kilometers north of Perth, is run by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, or CSIRO, Australia’s national science agency.

The telescope is not just one dish or antenna, but 36. They are three stories high and connected by fiber-optic cable, so they combine to work as one supertelescope.

The array is helping scientists study black holes, the nature of gravity and the origins of the first stars.

By cataloging millions of galaxies, scientists hope to unlock the secrets of how the universe has evolved.

“If we can look at the statistics of them, where they are on the sky, and how they interact with each other, then we learn about how galaxies like our own can form and how we came to be here on this Earth,” said Douglas Bock, he CSIRO’s director of astronomy and space science. “And if we look at a galaxy that is far away, perhaps 12 billion light years away, we are looking back in time. So, we are looking at the light from that galaxy that was emitted when it was only a few billion years after the beginning of our universe.”

Researchers say the array’s isolated location in Western Australia is ideal for this type of astronomy because it’s quiet and far away from Earth-based radio transmissions. Much work lies ahead. The CSIRO estimates the universe could contain as many as 1 trillion galaxies.

Related Stories

People stand at the gates of the Australian Embassy in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Australia's government says a Chinese…
East Asia Pacific
Patience, Engagement Key to Rebuilding Australia's Damaged Ties with China, Expert Says
Australia must engage with China as barbs traded over fake war crimes tweet, according to analysts
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 05:03 AM
Crew members of the Australian HMAS Ballarat, ANZAC-class Guided Missile Frigate, stand at attention on the deck as they arrive…
East Asia Pacific
Its China Ties Corroding, Australia to Sign Military Deal with US Ally Japan
A reciprocal access agreement due to be reached next year would let Japanese and Australian troops train in each other's territories
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 03:19 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2020, file photo, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a ceremony in Tokyo.
East Asia Pacific
Australia Clashes With China Over Fake War Crimes Post  
Australia demands apology from China over social media post showing doctored image of soldier murdering an Afghan child 
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 11/30/2020 - 08:14 AM
Vertiia full-scale prototype, rear view. (Courtesy: AMSL Aero)
Science & Health
Australia Develops ‘Revolutionary’ Electric Air Ambulance
Safer, faster, quieter: Australia’s new air ambulance to get patients in remote areas to hospital quicker 
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Mon, 11/30/2020 - 07:58 AM
Default Author Profile
By
Phil Mercer
Science & Health

Australian Telescope Finds 1 Million New Galaxies

Radio telescopes are seen in Murchison, Western Australia
COVID-19 Pandemic

Sweden Closes High Schools Until Early January to Stem COVID-19 Infections

A commuter wearing a protective face mask waits for the metro at Stockholm's central station on December 3, 2020, during the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Europe Director Applauds Vaccine News, Urges Vigilance

FILE PHOTO: Pfizer vaccine photo illustration
USA

Fauci to Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic with Biden Transition Team

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Phishing Ploy Targets COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Effort

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 20, 2009, a sign marks the entrance to IBM Corporate Headquarters in Armonk, New York…