Big Greenhouse Gas Emitter Moves to Join Climate Initiative

October 3, 2019 11:14 AM
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs an executive order for his administration to start working on regulations to bring Pennsylvania into a nine-state consortium that sets a price and limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, Oct. 3, 2019.
HARRISBURG, PA. - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is taking a big step in his effort to fight climate change in the nation's fourth-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases.

The Democratic governor on Thursday ordered his administration to start working on regulations to bring Pennsylvania into a nine-state consortium that sets a price and limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

Joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative could face pushback from the Republican-controlled Legislature and the state's influential coal and natural gas industries.      

Pennsylvania is the nation's No. 3 electric power state, and its energy sector is its largest emitter of greenhouse gases.
      
Its dozens of power plants fueled by coal, oil and natural gas could be forced to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to the state annually under the program.

 

 

