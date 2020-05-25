Science & Health

Branson's Virgin Orbit Fails on First Rocket Launch Attempt

By Associated Press
May 25, 2020 06:34 PM
Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit, with a rocket underneath the wing of a modified Boeing 747 jetliner, prior to its takeoff on a…
FILE - Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit, with a rocket underneath the wing of a modified Boeing 747 jetliner, prior to a test flight, July 10, 2019.

LOS ANGELES - Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit failed Monday on its first attempt to launch a test satellite into space aboard a rocket carried aloft by a Boeing 747 and released over the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Southern California. 

The inaugural launch had appeared to be going well until moments after the rocket was dropped from beneath the left wing of the jumbo jet dubbed Cosmic Girl. 

"We've confirmed a clean release from the aircraft. However, the mission terminated shortly into the flight. Cosmic Girl and our flight crew are safe and returning to base," Virgin Orbit said in its official Twitter commentary on the launch. 

There was no immediate word on what went wrong. 

The highly modified jumbo jet took off from Mojave Air and Space Port in the desert north of Los Angeles and flew out just beyond the Channel Islands, where the drop occurred. 

The rocket was supposed to fall for a few seconds before the first of its two stages ignited and hurtled it down the coast toward the South Pole for insertion of its demonstration payload into a low Earth orbit. 

The purpose of the flight was to gather data on every step of the launch process rather than to have a useful satellite in orbit; the demonstration payload was described as an inert mass and the intended orbit was very low to avoid contributing to the problem of space junk. 

The launch attempt followed five years of development of the 21.3-meter-long LauncherOne rocket.  

Virgin Orbit, headquartered in Long Beach, California, is a sister company of Virgin Galactic, the company Branson founded to carry passengers on suborbital flights into the lower reaches of space. Virgin Galactic is preparing to begin operations in southern New Mexico. 

 

Related Stories

Australian farmer James Stirton stands next to a ball of twisted metal, purported to be fallen space junk, on his farm in…
Science & Health
Could a Space Congestion Charge Clear Up Junk-ridden Skies? 
With the world increasingly reliant on orbital infrastructure to maintain communications links and steer new generations of autonomous vehicles, scientists warn that the danger posed by debris is growing exponentially
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 05/25/2020 - 17:10
NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations…
Silicon Valley & Technology
SpaceX's 1st Astronaut Launch Breaking New Ground for Style 
SpaceX designed and built its own suits, which are custom-fit
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 05/24/2020 - 08:03
NASA astronauts Robert Behnken, left, and Doug Hurley speak during a news conference after they arrived at the Kennedy Space…
Science & Health
Astronauts Arrive at Kennedy Space Center Ahead of May 27 Launch
This would be the first US manned space launch in nine years 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 05/21/2020 - 14:58
Chief of Space Operations at US Space Force Gen. John Raymond, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman, right, hold the…
Science & Health
Russia Poses 'Serious' and 'Growing' Threats to US in Space, Says Top Pentagon Official
Russia and China have recently placed a greater emphasis on their space capabilities, including developing technology and weapons that could disrupt or destroy satellites
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Wed, 05/20/2020 - 23:17
AP logo
By
Associated Press
Science & Health

Branson's Virgin Orbit Fails on First Rocket Launch Attempt

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit, with a rocket underneath the wing of a modified Boeing 747 jetliner, prior to its takeoff on a…
Science & Health

Could a Space Congestion Charge Clear Up Junk-ridden Skies? 

Australian farmer James Stirton stands next to a ball of twisted metal, purported to be fallen space junk, on his farm in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

UN Trial for Virus Therapies Pauses Testing on Trump's Drug

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus headshot, as WHO director-general, graphic element on gray
COVID-19 Pandemic

AP Fact Check: Faulty Trump Claims on Virus Drug, Vote Fraud

President Donald Trump tells reporters that he is taking zinc and hydroxychloroquine during a meeting with restaurant industry…
South & Central Asia

Rare Snow Leopards Spotted Near Kazakh City Amid COVID Lockdown

FILE - A snow leopard is caught on a camera in Ile-Alatau National Park, in the mountains near Almaty, Kazakhstan, in this still image from an undated handout video. (Snow Leopard Foundation/Handout via Reuters)