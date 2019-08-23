Science & Health

CDC Flags One Death, Nearly 200 Illnesses Possibly Tied to Vaping 

By Reuters
August 23, 2019 07:25 PM
FILE - In this April 11, 2018, photo, an unidentified 15-year-old high school student uses a vaping device near the school's campus in Cambridge, Mass. Health and education officials across the country are raising alarms over wide underage use of e-c
FILE - A high school student uses a vaping device near the school's campus in Cambridge, Mass., April 11, 2018.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that it had identified 193 potential cases of severe lung illness tied to vaping in 22 states as of Aug. 22, including one adult in Illinois who died after being hospitalized. 

The CDC has been investigating a "cluster" of lung illnesses that it believes may be linked to e-cigarette use, although it has not yet been able to establish whether they were in fact caused by vaping. 

E-cigarettes are generally thought to be safer than traditional cigarettes, which kill up to half of all lifetime users, according to the World Health Organization. But the long-term health effects of vaping are largely unknown. 

No link to specific product

In a briefing with reporters, representatives from health agencies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said they have not linked the illnesses to any specific product and that some patients had reporting vaping with cannabis liquids. 

Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, said the agency was analyzing product samples from states to identify any potentially harmful elements that may be triggering the illnesses. 

He said health agencies were trying to learn which specific vaping products were used and whether they were being used as intended or mixed with other substances. 

"Those kinds of facts need to be strung together for every single one of these cases, so that we can see if any other kinds of patterns have emerged," Zeller said. 

The number of potential cases has more than doubled over the past week. On Aug. 17, the CDC said it was investigating 94 potential lung illnesses in 14 states. 

Brian King, deputy director of research translation at the CDC's smoking and health division, said it was possible there might have been earlier cases that health agencies had not identified. 

Possible health implications

"The bottom line is that there's a variety of things in e-cigarette aerosols that could have implications for lung health," said King, adding that none of those compounds had been directly linked to the recent hospitalizations. 

In a statement Thursday, Gregory Conley, president of the American Vaping Association, said he was "confident" the illnesses were being caused by devices containing cannabis or other synthetic drugs, not nicotine. 

Patients have reported difficulty breathing, shortness of breath and sometimes chest pain before being hospitalized. Some have shown symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea and fatigue. 

"The severity of illness people are experiencing is alarming and we must get the word out that using e-cigarettes and vaping can be dangerous," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement earlier. 

Related Stories

FILE - A patron exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at the Henley Vaporium in New York
Economy & Business
Vaping Companies Sue to Delay US E-Cigarette Review
The legal challenge is the latest hurdle in the Food and Drug Administration's yearslong effort to regulate the multibillion-dollar vaping industry
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Wed, 08/14/2019 - 17:38
FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2014 file photo, a customer exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. A growing number of e-cigarette and vaporizer sellers have started offering college scholarships as a way to get their brands listed on univ
Science & Health
US Youth Smoking Decline Stalls, And Vaping May Be to Blame
Cigarette smoking rates have stopped falling among U.S. kids, and health officials believe youth vaping is responsible.For decades, the percentage of high school and middle school students who smoked cigarettes had been declining. For the past three years, it has flattened, according to new numbers released Monday.There may be several reasons, but a recent boom in vaping is the most likely explanation, said Brian King of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.…
FILE - A high school student uses a vaping device near a school campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Science & Health
The Best Rx for Teens Addicted to Vaping? No One Knows
The nation's top health authorities agree: Teen vaping is an epidemic that now affects some 3.6 million underage users of Juul and other e-cigarettes. But no one seems to know the best way to help teenagers who may be addicted to nicotine.E-cigarettes are now the top high-risk substance used by teenagers, according to the latest U.S. figures, which show that Juul and similar products have quickly outpaced cigarettes, alcohol, marijuana and other substances that have been tracked…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters