Science & Health

Chinese Astronauts Make First Space Walk Outside New Station

By Associated Press
July 04, 2021 12:47 AM
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese astronauts, from left; Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng, and Liu Boming…
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese astronauts, from left; Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng, and Liu Boming salute from aboard China's space station core module Tianhe during a video conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping,…

BEIJING - Two astronauts made the first space walk on Sunday outside China's new orbital station to work on setting up a 15-meter-long robotic arm.

Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were shown by state TV climbing out of the airlock as Earth rolled past below them. The third crew member, commander Nie Haisheng, stayed inside.

The astronauts arrived June 17 for a three-month mission aboard China's third orbital station, part of an ambitious space program that landed a robot rover on Mars in May. Their mission comes as the ruling Communist Party celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding.

The station's first module, Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, was launched April 29. That was followed by an automated spacecraft with food and fuel. Liu, Nie and Tang arrived June 17 aboard a Shenzhou capsule.

On Sunday, Liu and Tang were completing installation of a robotic arm that will be used to assemble the rest of the station, according to state media. State TV said their space suits are designed to allow them to work in the vacuum of space for up to six hours if needed.

The space agency plans a total of 11 launches through the end of next year to add two more modules to the 70-ton station.

Liu is a veteran of the Shenzhou 7 mission in 2008, during which Zhai Zhigang made China's first space walk. Nie is on his third trip into space while Liu is making his first. All are military pilots.  

Related Stories

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 16, 2019 Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson speaks at an event to unveil the…
Science & Health
Billionaire Blast Off: Richard Branson Plans Space Trip Ahead of Rival Bezos
The move signaled clear if not fierce competition
AFP logo
By AFP
Fri, 07/02/2021 - 02:38 AM
Private Firms Keep Expanding Operations in Space
00:02:36
Science & Health
Private Firms Keep Expanding Operations in Space
In this week's space news, French cooking 400 kilometers from Earth while Europe seeks to send more women to space
VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By Arash Arabasadi
Thu, 07/01/2021 - 03:52 PM
A model of a anti-satellite weapon from Defense Research and Developing Organization rolls out during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Jan. 26, 2020.
South & Central Asia
India Looks to Enhance Military Capabilities in Space
New Delhi driven by national security concerns and emergence of China as significant threat, according to analysts
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Sun, 06/27/2021 - 04:53 PM
This Week's Space News
00:03:07
Science & Health
This Week's Space News
Astronauts perform power spacewalk, and US Congressman asks about moving the moon
VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By Arash Arabasadi
Thu, 06/17/2021 - 05:17 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press
Science & Health

Chinese Astronauts Make First Space Walk Outside New Station

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese astronauts, from left; Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng, and Liu Boming…
COVID-19 Pandemic

North Korea Shows No Vaccine Urgency, Despite New Virus Woes

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 file photo, a nurse holds a vial of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Germany Recommends Mixed Vaccine Inoculations

COVID-19 vaccination session at the National Taiwan Science Education Center in Taipei City
COVID-19 Pandemic

Gaps Persist in Global Coronavirus Vaccination Rates

A woman puts Covax stickers as workers unload a shipment of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from a plane at Felix Houphouet Boigny…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Unvaccinated Americans Whiter, More Republican Than Vaccinated

Anti-vaccine demonstrators protest outside a public coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination event for adolescents and adults…