Science & Health

Climate Activists Invade East German Coal Mines in Protest

By Associated Press
November 30, 2019 11:34 AM
Supporters of the climate movement Ende Gelaende protest at the coal-fired power station Lippendorf near Leipzig, Germany, Nov. 24, 2019.
Supporters of the climate movement Ende Gelaende protest at the coal-fired power station Lippendorf near Leipzig, Germany, Nov. 24, 2019.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Climate activists protested at open-pit coal mines in eastern Germany, pouring onto the premises to urge the government to immediately halt the use of coal to produce electricity.

The news agency dpa reported that police estimated more than 2,000 people took part Saturday at sites near Cottbus and Leipzig and that some of the demonstrators scuffled with police. Three officers were reported slightly injured at the Janschwaelde mine near Cottbus. The mine operators, Leag und Mibrag, filed police reports asking for an investigation and possible charges.

Burning coal releases carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas blamed by scientists for global warming. The German government plans to end the use of coal by 2038 and spend 40 billion euros ($44 billion) on assistance for the affected mining regions.

Related Stories

A participant takes a selfie ahead of the Climate Summit COP25 in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. The Climate Summit…
Europe
Protests, Warnings, US Retreat Add Urgency to UN Climate Talks
‘We have to do more in less time,’ said Spain’s environment of the two weeks of talks to open in Madrid
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 11/30/2019 - 05:07
A participant takes a selfie ahead of the Climate Summit COP25 in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. The Climate Summit…
Europe
Protests, Warnings, US Retreat Add Urgency to UN Climate Talks
‘We have to do more in less time,’ said Spain’s environment of the two weeks of talks to open in Madrid
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 11/30/2019 - 05:07
Student activists from School Strike for Climate Australia (SS4C) hold a 'Solidarity Sit-down' outside of the office of the…
Science & Health
Australia Kickstarts Global Climate Protests
Thousands take part in rallies, demanding more action on climate change
Default Author Profile
By Phil Mercer
Fri, 11/29/2019 - 08:57
Canoeists sail their way as water reaches the houses after the Ticino river overflowed its banks, in Pavia, Italy, Monday, Nov…
Europe
EU Parliament Declares Climate 'Emergency' in Symbolic Move
The 28-nation EU has long been at the forefront of the global climate debate, a role that has been reinforced since the United States pulled out of the Paris climate agreement
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/28/2019 - 15:06
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press