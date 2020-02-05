Coronavirus Outbreak

About 350 U.S. Evacuees from Virus-Hit Chinese City Land at California Air Base

By Reuters
February 05, 2020 03:18 PM
A police car is seen at a closed terminal before the arrival of an aircraft chartered by the U.S. State Department to evacuate…
A police car is seen at a closed terminal before the arrival of an aircraft bringing government employees and other Americans from the coronavirus threat in Wuhan, China, at an airport in Anchorage, Alaska, Jan. 28, 2020.

WASHINGTON - Two planes carrying about 350 Americans out of Wuhan, China, arrived at a U.S. military base in California on Wednesday, in Washington's latest effort to bring its citizens home from the epicenter of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. travelers on two State Department-chartered flights will be quarantined for 14 days after landing, the U.S. Defense Department said in a statement.

The jets landed at Travis Air Force Base, about midway between San Francisco and Sacramento, several local media reported, showing images of two planes on the tarmac.

One of the planes will continue on to Miramar Marine Corps. Air Station in San Diego after refueling, the Pentagon said. It was due to arrive at Miramar between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Pacific time (between 1400 and 1700 GMT), a Marine Corps spokesman said in a statement.

The State Department separately said it may stage additional
flights on Thursday but gave no other details.

KGO television showed video of people in white coverall suits getting off the plane in the predawn darkness at Travis Air Force Base.

The evacuees will be housed in a hotel on the base, the base said in a statement on its Facebook page.

"A safety cordon will be established, away from residential housing, to ensure the Travis mission can safely continue, the privacy of the evacuees can be enforced," the statement said. The United States and other countries are seeking to

evacuate their citizens from China, where the coronavirus outbreak has killed 490 people and infected more than 23,000. Two deaths have been reported outside of the mainland. U.S. health officials have reported 11 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States so far, including two person-to-person transmissions.

The Trump administration declared a public health emergency on Jan. 31, and announced the extraordinary measures of barring the entry of foreign nationals who have recently visited China and imposing a mandatory two-week quarantine for travelers from China's most affected province of Hubei.

The State Department issued a "Do Not Travel" to China advisory to U.S. citizens, advising them to return on commercial flights if possible, though many commercial airlines have suspended flights to or from major Chinese cities.

U.S. officials have also restricted flights from China to 11 designated airports deemed capable of carrying out enhanced health screening.

Nearly 200 Americans were evacuated late last month, mostly U.S. diplomats and their families, and were flown to March Air Force Base east of Los Angeles.

Related Stories

Indian Muslims wear masks and pray for the prevention of coronavirus during a special prayer after Friday prayers at a mosque in Ahmadabad, India, Jan. 31, 2020.
South & Central Asia
India Evacuates Nationals From Wuhan, China
After landing in New Delhi Saturday they were taken to two quarantine facilities set up by the army, where they will be kept under observation for two weeks
Default Author Profile
By Anjana Pasricha
Sat, 02/01/2020 - 07:19
Default Content Teaser
Coronavirus Outbreak
An Isolation Ward Prepares Itself To Receive Afghan Students From Wuhan
Wuhan, China, home to the quickly spreading coronavirus is also a major university town that hosts thousands of foreign students including many Afghan students. Getting them home is tricky but Afghanistan’s health minister says, an isolated 100-bed hospital has been setup for returning students.
Default Author Profile
By Haseeb Maudoodi
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 04:09
Default Content Teaser
Coronavirus Outbreak
Travel Ban, Face Masks in US Seen as Symptoms of Fear of Coronavirus
Varying levels of unease can be observed at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, where more than 13% of the student population are foreign students from China
Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
By Elizabeth Lee
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 13:06
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

About 350 U.S. Evacuees from Virus-Hit Chinese City Land at California Air Base

A police car is seen at a closed terminal before the arrival of an aircraft chartered by the U.S. State Department to evacuate…
Coronavirus Outbreak

'Fragile' Africa Prepares for High Risk of Coronavirus Spread

FILE PHOTO: A health worker checks the temperature of a traveller as part of the coronavirus screening procedure at the Kotoka…
Coronavirus Outbreak

China Coronavirus Lockdown Complicates North Korea Refugee Journeys

State Commission of Quality Management staff member in protective gear carries a disinfectant pray can as they continue to check the health of travelers and inspect and quarantine goods at the Pyongyang Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, Feb. 1, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Mainland China Reports New Coronavirus Deaths, Cases

A girl wears a face mask as she walks across a frozen canal during a snowfall in Beijing, Feb. 5, 2020. The little-understood new coronavirus has killed nearly 500 people in mainland China, but it has also spread panic and discrimination around the world.
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Citizens Evacuated From China Due to Arrive at California Military Bases

FILE PHOTO: Women and children walks past personnel in protective clothing after arriving on an aircraft, chartered by the U.S…