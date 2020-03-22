Coronavirus Outbreak

Africa Gets Emergency Medical Supplies from China's Jack Ma

By Associated Press
March 22, 2020 09:53 AM
A cargo flight containing over six million medical items including face masks, test kits, face shields and protective suits arrives in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, March 22, 2020.
ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA - Africa has received a much-needed coronavirus care package from Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.

A cargo flight containing more than 6 million medical items arrived Sunday in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa. The supplies from Ma, the founder of China's e-commerce giant Alibaba, will be distributed to African countries in need of supplies to battle the spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

An Ethiopian Airlines cargo flight from Guangzhou, China arrived with 5.4 million face masks, 1.08 million testing kits, 40,000 sets of protective clothing and 60,000 protective face shields, according to Ethiopian officials and the Jack Ma Foundation.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last week pledged to distribute the supplies to other countries in Africa.

Ma has sent similar shipments of medical supplies to countries in Asia, Europe, North America and Latin America.

 

