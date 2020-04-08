Coronavirus Outbreak

After Trump Criticism, UN Chief Says Now Not the Time to Assess Virus Response

By Reuters
April 08, 2020 01:41 PM
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press briefing at United Nations Headquarters on February 4,…
FILE - United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press briefing at United Nations headquarters, Feb. 4, 2020, in New York City.

NEW YORK - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that now was not the time to assess the global response to the coronavirus pandemic, calling instead for the international community to focus on working in solidarity to stop the virus.
 
"Once we have finally turned the page on this epidemic, there must be a time to look back fully to understand how such a disease emerged and spread its devastation so quickly across the globe, and how all those involved reacted to the crisis," Guterres said in a statement. "But now is not that time."
 
His statement came after U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticized the World Health Organization on Tuesday, accusing it of being too focused on China and issuing bad advice during the new coronavirus outbreak.
 

Related Stories

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 7…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Trump Threatens to Cut WHO Funding
The U.S. president accuses the world health body of bias in favor of China and accuses it of missing the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic  
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 20:59
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Renowned Somali Musician Dies of COVID-19 Complications

Detail of a 19th century laghouto, or lute, inlaid with ivory and tortoise shell, displayed at the Museum of Greek Folk Musical…
USA

Puerto Rico Seeks Ban on Flights From US COVID-19 Hot Spots

TOPSHOT - People wear face masks to protect against the coronavirus as they keep their distance in a queue at a supermarket…
South & Central Asia

India Considers Narrowing Lockdown to Coronavirus Hotspots

An Indian health worker checks the temperature of a woman during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus in Ahmedabad…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Bradys Donate 750,000 Meals to Tampa Area

FILE - Tom Brady, left, and Gisele Bundchen attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York City, May 6, 2019.
Arts & Culture

COVID Canceled His Tour, But Asian Rapper 'MC Hot Dog' Still Keeps Collecting Fans 

MC Hot Dog