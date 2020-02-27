Coronavirus Outbreak

Amazon, Facebook Crack Down on Coronavirus Scams

By VOA News
February 27, 2020 09:26 PM
A screen displays the term "Covid-19" as Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez (not pictured), Mexico's Undersecretary of Health Prevention…
A screen displays the term COVID-19 during a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 27, 2020.

Two of the world's most popular websites are cracking down on anyone who tries to peddle phony coronavirus cures or gouge customers looking to protect themselves from the virus.
Amazon tells Reuters that it has pulled more than one million products from sale on its website that claim to cure or protect against the coronavirus.

The world’s largest online retailer is also barring merchants from selling such goods as face masks at highly-inflated prices.

One company was using Amazon to sell a pack of 10 face masks that usually goes for $41 for $128 while another priced a $7 pack of respirators at $25.

"There is no place for price gouging on Amazon," a spokeswoman told Reuters, warning sellers that they risk being barred from Amazon if they violate its pricing policies.

Italian authorities say they are launching investigations into wildly inflated prices for online sales of sanitizing gels and face masks.

Earlier this week, Facebook said it will take down any ads that promise coronavirus prevention or cure or that are spreading conspiracy theories about the disease.

"We're taking steps to stop ads for products that refer to the coronavirus and create a sense of urgency, like implying a limited supply or guaranteeing a cure or prevention," the social media site said.

They include ads touting that face masks are guaranteed to prevent the virus and claims that drinking bleach can cure it.

Currently, there is no cure for the coronavirus and a vaccine could be more than a year away.

Doctors say the only way to prevent catching the disease is using common sense — hand-washing, no close contact with those who are sick, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects.
 

Related Stories

In this Feb. 6, 2020, photo, a man tries on a face mask at a pharmacy in Kitwe, Zambia. The coronavirus that has spread through…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Africa Braces for Coronavirus as Delay Offers Time to Prepare  
Experts warn outbreak could overwhelm African health systems
Henry Ridgwell
By Henry Ridgwell
Thu, 02/27/2020 - 19:45
Director-General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, attends a news conference on the coronavirus (COVID-2019) in Geneva,…
Coronavirus Outbreak
WHO Chief: Countries Must Prepare for Possible Coronavirus Pandemic
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns the deadly respiratory disease epidemic has reached a decisive point and all countries need to take action
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Thu, 02/27/2020 - 15:13
Women wear masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus, as they cross a street in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 25, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Iranian Economy Faces Setback on Coronavirus Concerns
Islamic Republic's currency takes a hit as fears grow of a deepening economic slump
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Thu, 02/27/2020 - 13:17
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Amazon, Facebook Crack Down on Coronavirus Scams

A screen displays the term "Covid-19" as Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez (not pictured), Mexico's Undersecretary of Health Prevention…
Student Union

US Universities Bringing Overseas Students Home 

A man wearing a protective mask walks through an empty Saint Mark's Square in Venice as Italy battles a coronavirus outbreak,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Africa Braces for Coronavirus as Delay Offers Time to Prepare  

In this Feb. 6, 2020, photo, a man tries on a face mask at a pharmacy in Kitwe, Zambia. The coronavirus that has spread through…
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Korean Churches Fight Anxiety in Times of Coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A woman wearing a mask to prevent the coronavirus is reflected in the mirrors, in Seoul, South Korea, February 24,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

What Is COVID-19 and What Does It Do to My Body?

A paramedic wearing a mask gets out of a tent set up by the Italian Civil Protection outside the emergency ward of the Piacenza…