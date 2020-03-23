Coronavirus Outbreak

Authorities Order Two-Week Shutdown in Southern Pakistan

By Jeff Custer
March 23, 2020 11:44 AM
A security personnel stands guard after the government announced a citywide lockdown with concerns over the spread of the coronavirus in Hyderabad, Pakistan, March 23, 2020.
Pakistani authorities patrolled the streets of Karachi, Monday to enforce a two-week complete lockdown ordered in southern Pakistan as the number of positive coronavirus tests jumped to at least 799 across the country.

Health officials reported six deaths from COVID-19 in Pakistan.

Southern Sindh Province Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah imposed a ban on the movement of people, saying the measure was aimed at saving lives. He said only businesses offering essential services will be allowed to operate. Some restaurants would be permitted to deliver food.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has avoided a nationwide lockdown, but he urged people to stay at home voluntarily.

Pakistan has already postponed a military parade and the country's president Arif Alvi and Khan have asked people to show unity to fight the coronavirus.

 

