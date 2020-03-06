Basketball Africa League Delays Inaugural Season Because of Coronavirus

WASHINGTON - Amid rising coronavirus fears, the new Basketball Africa League will postpone the inaugural games that had been set for this month, league chief Amadou Galo Fall told VOA Thursday.

“We have decided to delay the launch and we are planning to launch later this year as soon as we get more clarity about the situation,” Fall, who is also National Basketball Association vice president and managing director for Africa, said by phone from Dakar, Senegal. The new league is a joint effort between the International Basketball Federation and the NBA.

The much-anticipated basketball league was gearing up to open with a full slate of games between teams in 12 African countries. In a promotional video produced for the launch of the BAL, retired Congolese professional basketball player Dikembe Mutombo praised the league’s potential to showcase African basketball talent.

“For so long we knew the continent of Africa was a continent full of treasure,” he said. “It was a question of time for those who want to go and find it.”

The timing, however, is now uncertain as the BAL hasn’t set dates for the start of the league, which includes teams from Algeria, Egypt, Senegal, Nigeria, Angola, Tunisia, Morocco, Madagascar, Mali, Cameroon, Mozambique and Rwanda.



The league is not alone in the world of sports in grappling with the virus. International tennis and golf tournaments scheduled to take place in China, Japan and Italy have been canceled. Italy has also postponed matches in its Serie A football league and may resume without allowing fans to attend. In some European football leagues, players are being advised not to shake hands as is customary after matches.

“It is a global situation as you know. Events and global meetings are being canceled all over the world so we are not immune to that,” Fall said.

Fall insists the delays are only a speed bump and the league will still be as successful as organizers had hoped.

“We are fully committed to launching as soon as the situation clears up. Nothing has changed. We are excited, the team is excited, the fans are excited and we are anticipating and looking forward to the launch of the league,” he said.