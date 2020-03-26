Coronavirus Outbreak

Bolivia Tightens Border Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

By VOA News
March 26, 2020 09:58 AM
A soldier blocks an empty street during a government-ordered lockdown, in La Paz, Bolivia, March 23, 2020.

The South American nation of Bolivia has tightened restrictions already in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
 
Interim President Jeanine Anez said a state of public health emergency begins at midnight Thursday, and will last until April 15.
 
The declaration extends Bolivia's border closure to April 15, two weeks beyond the previous date.  Anez said no one will be allowed to enter or leave the country during that time.  However, she reportedly has said there may be exceptions under special circumstances.
 
Anez says the declaration was also necessary because some people were not abiding by the 14-day quarantine, potentially increasing their chances of getting the virus.  
 
A new revision to the quarantine stipulates only one person per household can go out between 7 am and noon on weekdays.
 
Bolivia has more than 30 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
 

