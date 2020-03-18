Coronavirus Outbreak

Botswana's Diamond Sales Face Slump as Coronavirus Locks Out Key Buyers

By Mqondisi Dube
March 18, 2020 07:09 PM
Botswana faces a diamond sales slump due to the global coronavirus outbreak. (Mqondisi Dube /VOA)
Botswana faces a diamond sales slump due to the global coronavirus outbreak. (Mqondisi Dube /VOA)

GABORONE - Botswana's pillar diamond industry is expected to take a significant hit from the coronavirus pandemic. 

Botswana on Monday banned travelers from 18 high-risk COVID-19 countries, including Belgium, China and India, where many of the world's diamond dealers are located. 

A diamond sorter processes diamond at the Botswana Diamond Trading Company in Gaborone. (Mqondisi Dube/VOA)

The buyers usually travel to Botswana several times a year for sales arranged by De Beers, the world's leading diamond corporation. But the travel ban means buyers will not be able to attend the diamond sale, or "sight," set for March 30, Bloomberg News reported.    

Speaking via a messaging application, Gaborone diamond trader Maclean Letshwiti says the industry is set to suffer. 

"Most of the sight holders come from areas that have a high risk of the virus, which actually means they cannot travel to Botswana to come and buy diamonds," Letshwiti said. "For the local diamond industry, if this thing persists, it is going to affect the manufacturing sector.  There is a likelihood that most factories will be operating at half capacity if the virus persist(s)." 

De Beers said if the travel ban remains in place, a contingency plan will be developed, which could include having buyers use local brokers or buying diamonds sight unseen.   

De Beers says diamond sales slumped in February due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Mqondisi Dube/VOA)

The diamond industry already was facing poor sales in the Chinese market amid the coronavirus outbreak. De Beers Group Chief Executive Officer Bruce Cleaver said in a statement that sales were projected to drop by nearly 40% from January to February. 
 
Gaborone-based economist Keith Jefferis said the virus is hurting demand.    
 
"Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, people are not shopping as much as they would have," he said. "I think we will see that the demand for diamond jewelry will be weaker over the next few months. People are not shopping as much, some weddings will be postponed, and that will ultimately affect the demand for rough diamonds." 
 
Botswana is the biggest diamond producer in Africa and the second biggest in the world after Russia, making up more than 80% of the country's foreign earnings. 

Some information in this report came from Bloomberg.
 

Related Stories

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses the media after a video-conference with G7 leaders at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, March 16, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
EU Mulls Joint Economic Response to Coronavirus
Individual nations are coming up with economic stimulus plans, but the European Union has yet to announce a bloc-wide strategy 
Lisa Bryant
By Lisa Bryant
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 13:14
A woman passes by a JPMorgan Chase bank in Times Square in New York City, March 7, 2019.
Economy & Business
JPMorgan Commits $50 Million to Businesses, People Affected by Coronavirus
JPMorgan Chase & Co says that it committed $50 million to funds and community groups that are providing food, support and medical supplies for people in the United States, Europe and Asia affected by the cornavirus
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 11:00
A patient in a biocontainment unit is carried on a stretcher from an ambulance arrived at the Columbus Covid 2 Hospital in Rome, March 17, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
WHO Urges Nations to Enact Tougher Measures to Combat Coronavirus
World Health Organization urges governments to implement comprehensive, aggressive approach in tackling Covid-19
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 10:17
Trucks are stuck in traffic jams on the A12 autobahn in the direction of Poland near near Frankfurt (Oder), Germany, Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
In Europe, Coronavirus Spread Creates Border Chaos, Choked Supply Lines
Tens of millions around the world were already hunkered down in government-ordered isolation after many countries ordered stores, schools and businesses shut down to combat the pandemic
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 13:22
Mqondisi Dube
Written By
Mqondisi Dube

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Botswana's Diamond Sales Face Slump as Coronavirus Locks Out Key Buyers

Botswana faces a diamond sales slump due to the global coronavirus outbreak. (Mqondisi Dube /VOA)
Coronavirus Outbreak

Life Not Easy in France Under Lockdown

Police officers check a pedestrian in Boulogne Billancourt, March 18, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

WHO: All Countries Should Prepare for Coronavirus Epidemic

Director-General of World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference on the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Geneva, Switzerland, March 16, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Crowded Slums Pose Challenge as Kenya Braces for Coronavirus

A staff member of local NGO Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO) pose for a portrait while wearing a face mask as a preventive…
Immigration

More US Immigration Courts Closing Due to Coronavirus

FILE - A U.S. Courthouse is seen in Seattle, Washington, fronted by a tree-lined courtyard, Nov. 6, 2019. Many U.S. immigration courts are temporarily closing or curtailing operations as the nation continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.