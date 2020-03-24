Brazil's Governor Orders 2 Week Quarantine

Sao Paulo state in Brazil begins a two-week quarantine Tuesday, on the order of Governor Joao Doria.

Sao Paulo is the hardest hit area in Brazil, with more than 900 virus cases, including the head of the state's task force against coronavirus, David Uip, who is said to be in self-isolation.

There have been eleven deaths in Sao Paulo, including six in the capital, which carries the same name.

The governor's lockdown also means non-essential businesses and services must shut down.

Health care services, public transportation, grocery stores, security services and banks are exempt from the lockdown.

The restrictions in Sao Paulo resemble steps already taken in Rio de Janeiro state, where beaches have been closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.