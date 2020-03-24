Coronavirus Outbreak

Brazil's Governor Orders 2 Week Quarantine

By VOA News
March 24, 2020 03:48 AM
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro walks after a meeting with the governors to define strategies to combat to COVID-19 during…
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro walks after a meeting with the governors to define strategies to combat to COVID-19 during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brasilia, Brazil, March 23, 2020.

Sao Paulo state in Brazil begins a two-week quarantine Tuesday, on the order of Governor Joao Doria. 

Sao Paulo is the hardest hit area in Brazil, with more than 900 virus cases, including the head of the state's task force against coronavirus, David Uip, who is said to be in self-isolation. 

There have been eleven deaths in Sao Paulo, including six in the capital, which carries the same name. 

The governor's lockdown also means non-essential businesses and services must shut down. 

Health care services, public transportation, grocery stores, security services and banks are exempt from the lockdown. 

The restrictions in Sao Paulo resemble steps already taken in Rio de Janeiro state, where beaches have been closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. 

Related Stories

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro puts on a mask during a press conference on the new coronavirus at the Planalto Presidential…
The Americas
Bolsonaro Calls June Critical Month for Coronavirus in Brazil
Brazil's two biggest cities, Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, have moved to slow the outbreak by restricting social gatherings
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 03/20/2020 - 16:53
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Hard-Hit Italy Sees Slowing of New Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

A moment of a funeral service without relatives in the cemetery of Zogno, near Bergamo, Northern Italy, Saturday, March 21,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Brazil's Governor Orders 2 Week Quarantine

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro walks after a meeting with the governors to define strategies to combat to COVID-19 during…
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Senate Fails Again to Advance Massive Coronavirus Aid Bill

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, third from left, and White House Legislative Affairs Director Eric Ueland, left, walk to a…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Fauci: Trump’s Remarks Can Lead to 'Misunderstandings'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, with Vice President Mike Pence behind him, speaks during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, March 15, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak

US Fingers Iran for Exporting COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump attends the coronavirus response daily briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at…