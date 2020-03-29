Coronavirus Outbreak

Britain on Emergency Footing for First Time Since WWII

By VOA News
March 29, 2020 11:44 PM
Soldiers from 1 Royal Anglian Regiment assist with the build of the new NHS Nightingale Hospital to fight against the spread of…
Soldiers from 1 Royal Anglian Regiment assist with the build of the new NHS Nightingale Hospital to fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, March 27, 2020.

Britain is on an emergency footing for the first time since World War II. 

The move means the British government is setting up what it calls strategic coordination centers across the U.K. to distribute supplies to citizens to help combat the coronavirus outbreak.  

There are more than 22,000 British confirmed cases of coronavirus – Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles are among them. More than 1,200 have died. The government's deputy chief medical officer says the lockdown could last as long as six months but says if people do as they're told and conditions improve, the lockdown and other restrictions can start to be eased.

Prince Charles tests positive for Coronavirus. Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales, Patron of the Intelligence Agencies, visits the Headquarters of GCHQ, on July, 12, 2019.

In Moscow, the lockdown is just getting started. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin says beginning Monday, people will be allowed out of their homes only to shop for food and medicine, takeout the garbage, walk the dog, or for urgent medical care. 

Police will issue special passes to those who cannot work from home. Moscow reports 1,000 cases and the head of the Russian Orthodox Church is telling worshippers to pray at home “before someone dies.”  

While the number of cases in Italy – the European epicenter – slowed slightly for the second straight day Sunday, Spain’s death toll rose 838 overnight Sunday – a record climb for that country which, like Italy, remains on total lockdown.  

In Asia, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked that country’s poor to forgive him for the difficulties that country’s lockdown is causing them. He acknowledged the steps he ordered are harsh and knows people are angry with him.  

"But these tough measures were needed to win this battle," he said Sunday. 

With a population of 1.3 billion, India’s lockdown is by far the world’s largest, leaving countless millions with no food or homes. 

Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, is banning public gathering of more than two people. The state government says people should leave their homes only under “exceptional circumstances.” Australia’s nationwide death toll stands at 4,000.

A nurse speaks with patients at the door of a new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) clinic opening at Mount Barker Hospital in Adelaide, Australia, March 17, 2020.

Syria Sunday reported its first confirmed coronavirus death, but human rights groups warn of a looming catastrophe, saying the country’s war-torn health care system is ill-equipped to handle an outbreak among refugees.  

Also Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump has extended the government’s recommended guidelines for social distancing for another 30 days. The U.S. has the world’s biggest number of confirmed cases. 

Finally, in Brazil, a federal judge has banned the government’s social media campaign that downplayed the coronavirus threat. 

President Jair Bolsonaro’s “Brazil Can’t Stop” campaign said there was no need for most Brazilians to lock down inside their homes. 

“I’m sorry, some people will die, they will die, that’s life,” Bolsonaro said in a television interview. 

Related Stories

A school kid socializes with peers online following school closures due the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
Europe
Street in Britain Serenades Girl on her Birthday 
Neighbors rally for eight-year-old locked down due to Coronavirus 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 03/25/2020 - 14:59
Empty shelves are seen at a supermarket in Watford, Britain, March 11, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Britain, Italy Announce War Chests to Try to Halt Impact of Coronavirus
Britain announces a $39-billion war chest to soften the economic impact of the coronavirus after the Bank of England cut interest rates and Italy, the worst-affected country outside China, said it might further tighten already draconian curbs
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 10:59
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

Coronavirus Outbreak

Britain on Emergency Footing for First Time Since WWII

Soldiers from 1 Royal Anglian Regiment assist with the build of the new NHS Nightingale Hospital to fight against the spread of…
Europe

Belarus Does Not Give Up on Football

Football fans watch the Belarus Championship soccer match between Energetik-BGU and Bate in Minsk, Belarus, , March 19, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Extends US Coronavirus Social-distance Guidelines 30 More Days

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Washington.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Iran Defends Virus Response as Syria Reports First Death

People in protective clothing walk past rows of beds at a temporary 2,000-bed hospital for COVID-19 coronavirus patients set up…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump Accuses Hospitals of Hoarding Ventilators

FILE PHOTO: Ventilators of Hamilton Medical AG are seen at a plant in Domat/Ems, Switzerland March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd…